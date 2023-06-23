Jeffrey Newell Lands First Career ASCS National Victory At Lawton Speedway!

Leading start-to-finish and going green-to-checkered at Lawton Speedway, Tulsa’s Jeffrey Newell captured his first career A-Feature victory Thursday night with the American Sprint Car Series.

The 167th different winner with the American Sprint Car Series, Newell is the fifth driver from Tulsa, Okla. to do so, and the seventh different winner on the 2023 season.

“Man, we’ve had a pretty tough start to our season, and I appreciate Rick and Corinna at Drywall Systems for sticking with me. We’ve been close to winning on a few really big Micro races, and this...this is only our second Sprint Car outing this year, so to get a win; says a lot about this team. They work their butts off,” said Newell in Victory Lane.

Pocketing $4,000 for his efforts, the 2022 Tulsa Shootout Stock Non-Wing Champion shot to the point through the opening two turns over Jason Martin. Finding traffic by Lap 8 as the race for second went the way of Matt Covington, the T&L Foundry No. 95 rolled up to challenge for the point on Lap 12. On Jeffrey's back bumper off the fourth turn, Matt took a look but could not get the run.

Able to pull away as Traffic intervened, the No. 95 also started to develop an engine stumble. Looking like Howard Moore, who worked to third on Lap 18, was going to be able to take advantage; traffic this time played to Covington’s advantage.

Working low on lapped traffic through the final laps, Newell made it to the checkered flag with 1.643-seconds to spare. Matt Covington held onto second, with Howard Moore third. Jason Martin ended up fourth, with Andrew Deal fifth.

Jordon Mallett, from 12th, made it to sixth, followed by Landon Britt from 13th. Leaving as the KSE Hard Charger, Brandon Anderson made up eight positions to finish eighth. Joe Wood, Jr. and Jace Park completed the top ten.

The 21-car field at Lawton Speedway was topped in The Driver’s Project Qualifying by Matt Covington, who established the ASCS Track Record at 13.281-seconds. A trio of AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races went to Joe Wood, Jr., Christopher Townsend, and Jason Martin. The KSE Hard Charger of the Night was Brandon Anderson.

The next event for the American Sprint Car Series is Saturday, June 24, at Caney Valley Speedway, paying $5,000 to win, $500 to start. Gates open at 4:00 P.M. for the pits and 5:00 P.M. for the grandstands. Hot Laps begins at 7:00 P.M., with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for youth (6-12), and free for kids five and under. Pits are $35.

Caney Valley Speedway is located just north of Caney, Kan., at 1324 County Road 1600. Information on the track is online at https://www. caneyvalleyspeedway.net.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. New subscribers can save 25% when using promo code ASCS2023 at checkout (website only). RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

RACE RESULTS:

ASCS National

Lawton Speedway (Lawton, Okla.)

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Car Count: 21

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett, 13.367[5]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal, 13.433[6]; 3. 03-Joe Wood Jr, 13.454[2]; 4. 31-Casey Wills, 13.580[3]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 13.650[4]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton, 14.059[1]; 7. 1-Brian Gramm, 14.125[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, 13.281[6]; 2. 3-Howard Moore, 13.311[3]; 3. 10-Landon Britt, 13.437[1]; 4. 6-Christopher Townsend, 13.795[7]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 13.877[4]; 6. 10P-Parker Ezell, 16.100[2]; 7. (DNS) 91-Michael Day NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 13.475[2]; 2. 87J-Jace Park, 13.598[6]; 3. 36-Jason Martin, 13.635[7]; 4. 16S-Steven Shebester, 13.803[5]; 5. 0J-Jeremy McCune, 13.839[4]; 6. 2B-Brett Becker, 13.952[3]; 7. 96-Brandon Sampson, 15.009[1]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 03-Joe Wood Jr[2]; 2. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 5. 1-Brian Gramm[7]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Christopher Townsend[1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 3-Howard Moore[3]; 4. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 6. 91-Michael Day[7]; 7. 10P-Parker Ezell[6]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 2. 16S-Steven Shebester[1]; 3. 87J-Jace Park[3]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[4]; 5. 0J-Jeremy McCune[5]; 6. 2B-Brett Becker[6]; 7. 96-Brandon Sampson[7]

A-Feature

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 12-Jeffrey Newell[1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 3-Howard Moore[5]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[6]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[12]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[13]; 8. 55B-Brandon Anderson[16]; 9. 03-Joe Wood Jr[3]; 10. 87J-Jace Park[7]; 11. 6-Christopher Townsend[8]; 12. 16S-Steven Shebester[11]; 13. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 14. 31-Casey Wills[10]; 15. 2B-Brett Becker[17]; 16. 0J-Jeremy McCune[15]; 17. 1-Brian Gramm[14]; 18. 96-Brandon Sampson[19]; 19. 45X-Kyler Johnson[20]; 20. 91-Michael Day[21]; 21. (DNS) 10P-Parker Ezell

Lap Leader(s): Jeffrey Newell 1-30

KSE Hard Charger: Brandon Anderson +8

Driver's Project Quick Time: Matt Covington 13.281-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Matt Covington

Provisional(s): N/A

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 5 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81-Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 1,427; 2. Matt Covington 1,389; 3. Jordon Mallett 1,299; 4. Brandon Anderson 1,277; 5. Howard Moore 1,265; 6. Seth Bergman 1,237; 7. Landon Britt 1,27; 8. Kyler Johnson 1,195; 9. Michael Day 1,091; 10. Christopher Townsend 1,084;

