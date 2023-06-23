Racing Activity for Friday, June 23 at Spencer Speedway Cancelled

Race of Champions Series management has made the decision to cancel the Friday, June 23, 2023 event at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., based on the continuation of severe weather predicted that would impact the event.

“We recognize these are difficult decisions, but all promoters in our region, of any type of event, are facing the same thing and a decision like this is never easy,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “There are many logistical things to be considered in regard to everyone, in addition to the safety of everyone and we will always err on the side of safety for our fans, participants and officials.”

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series race, scheduled for Friday, June 23. A special format is being created for Friday, July 21 to ensure the Sportsman Modified Series will maintain the quantity of feature events. Details for Friday, July 21 will be released at a later date. The other division events have been canceled.

Any advance purchased tickets, through Wilbert’s, Whittaker Ford or electronically through PitPay and TicketHoss will be transferred and will be valid for entry to the event on Friday, July 21.

ROC Mods PR