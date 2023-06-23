Jean-Philippe Bergeron back on track this weekend in Newfoundland and Labrador

This weekend, driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron will join his team in Avondale, Newfoundland and Labrador, for the fourth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race of the season. The 250-lap event, the “Pro-Line 250,” will be contested on the 3/8-mile oval at Eastbound International Speedway for the second time in series history. Last year, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series organization signed a three-year partnership with the track’s management.

The Jacombs Racing No. 1 Mustang team had very little time to repair the car following the spectacular accident that occurred during the last race at Autodrome Chaudière. “We had a high-performance car. We were heading for a top-5 finish if it hadn’t been for the accident,” says the driver, who had to settle for 13th place. The mechanics worked very hard to put the car back in order and sort out the braking problems in preparation for this weekend’s event. The trailer driver left the Jacombs Racing workshops in Hamilton, Ontario, at the beginning of the week to embark on a 3500 km journey to the Atlantic province.

Bergeron finished ninth last year, on his first appearance on the Newfoundland and Labrador track. “This year, we’re all coming back with a bit more experience. My challenge will be to stay away from the concrete walls to avoid flat tires,” says the driver. Indeed, the concrete walls surrounding the circuit are wider at the bottom, increasing the risk of punctures, among other things. “I’m aiming for nothing less than a top-5 finish,” he adds.

The race takes place on Saturday, June 24 at 4:30 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Eastern). It will be broadcast live on TSN+ in Canada and on Flo Racing in the U.S., on Sunday on TSN and RDS2—Saturday, July 8 @ 11:30 a.m. ET.

JP Bergeron PR