Coltman Farms Racing partners with Ricky Thornton Jr.

Brett Coltman of Coltman Farms Racing is excited to announce a new partnership with the No. 1 ranked Dirt Late Model driver in the United States, Ricky Thornton Jr.

Thornton, the current Lucas Oil Late Model Series points leader and the No. 1 ranked Dirt Late Model driver in the United States according to DirtonDirt.com, will carry the colors of Coltman Farms Racing on the hood of his race car beginning this weekend during the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway.

“You hear people say they’re excited all the time when announcing new partnerships in racing, but excited really doesn’t cover my feelings about this agreement with Ricky Thornton Jr.,” said Coltman. “Ricky is one of, if not the best, Dirt Late Model driver in the country right now. To partner with him and have the Coltman Farms Racing colors on the No. 20RT is an incredible privilege.”

Beginning racing at the age of 14 in the Factory Stock division at tracks in Arizona, Thornton soon began racing Modifieds. It was in the Modified division that he began making a name for himself, winning countless races as well as the 2016 IMCA Super Nationals Modified championship.

He later began making the transition to Dirt Late Models, capturing IMCA Super Nationals Dirt Late Model championships in 2018 and 2020. In the years since he has won races with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the biggest victory of his career, 2021 Dirt Track World Championship that paid $100,000.

“I was fortunate to meet Brett at Eldora. What Brett does for the motorsports community is amazing,” Thornton said. “I’ve noticed his brand everywhere in a short amount of time. He is a great guy and I am looking forward to being an ambassador for his company.”

This year alone Thornton has earned 12 feature victories, including his most recent victory in the Mountain Moonshine Classic at Tennessee’s Smoky Mountain Speedway last weekend. That victory was worth more than $50,000.

“Ricky is an amazing talent and perhaps more importantly, an amazing person,” Coltman said. “It’s an honor to be partnered with him and SSI Motorsports as he continues his march towards the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship.”

