SRX Announces Bass Pro Shops as Series Sponsor

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Bass Pro Shops have announced a partnership for the 2023 season that will see Bass Pro Shops become the Official Outdoor Sporting Goods Sponsor of SRX. Bass Pro Shops, a world leader in fishing, boating and outdoor gear will serve as the primary sponsor of NASCAR Hall of Famer and SRX Series Co-Founder, Tony Stewart.

“I’m extremely excited to add to our group of 2023 partners. There are certain companies you just can’t miss on the track because of their iconic brand, logo or their significance to stock car racing. Bass Pro is just one of those brands,” said Don Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of SRX Racing. “SRX is very happy to announce the #14 Bass Pro Shops car will be driven by Tony Stewart. Tony and Johnny Morris are more excited than I am - they can’t wait for the season to begin.”

“I’m thrilled that Bass Pro and Johnny Morris are joining us at SRX this year. Johnny is a great sportsman, conservationist and friend of mine, and I’m excited to be driving his iconic Bass Pro paint scheme in SRX this year,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer, Tony Stewart.

“We are fired up to be a part of this exciting new racing series! Our longtime friend Tony Stewart has been an advocate for our customers and for conservation for many years, and we are deep down proud to see him in our Bass Pro Shops car for the SRX 2023 season,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder, Johnny Morris.

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR