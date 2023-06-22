Kevin Lacroix Ready for Redemption at Eastbound International Speedway

The NASCAR Pinty's Series now makes their way to the East coast for the fourth round of the season, which takes place at Eastbound International Raceway. Kevin Lacroix will be behind the wheel of the #74 NAPA Synthetic Motor Oil |Valvoline car on Saturday night for the 250-lap Pro Line 250.

After securing a string of consistently strong results since the start of the season, Lacroix is now sitting in second place in the championship, just 17 points behind leader Treyten Lapcevich. The Saint-Eustache-born driver will be looking to return to the podium for the second time this season. At last year’s event, his race was going well as he showed impressive speed and determination. However, he was plagued with mechanical problems, which saw him drop out of the Top 5.

The 3/8-mile oval, located 40 minutes from St-John in Newfoundland and Labrador, is a unique circuit, as it is slightly larger than the other ovals the series visits throughout the season, but also possesses tight turns that require a technical approach given its more subdued banking. The circuit is still relatively new on the calendar, having only been introduced last season.

"It's a fairly fast track, so this should go well for us as it will suit our new oval car perfectly," explained Kevin Lacroix. "We've been very competitive this season, and I firmly believe we'll be able to fight for the victory at Avondale. We were a little unlucky during our last visit here and were dealing with some mechanical problems, so we'll be giving it our all in order to get the best result possible."

The practice session at 10:45 AM will kick off the action for Saturday’s event. The individual qualifying session will take place at 3:20 PM, followed by the start of the Pro-Line 250 at 4:34 PM. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app and FloRacing.

Kevin LeCroix PR