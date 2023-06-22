Alex Guénette and Ed Hakonson Racing (EHR) ready for the Pinty's series visit to the spectacular Eastbound Speedway in Newfoundland and Labrador

The PRO-LINE 250 race takes place on June 24 on the 0.375 mile (0.603 km) paved oval with slightly banked corners. This will be Alex Guénette's first visit to the track, and the EHR team's second race on the magnificent layout.
Alex always feels at ease on quicker tracks, which he learns very quickly as he goes through practice and the 250 laps of the race. "Our car has run solidly in the top-3 on the three tracks we've visited this season. Unfortunate circumstances (a malicious race incident and a slight mechanical issue that choked the engine) cost us two podiums but still eft us a strong 5th in the points with 11 races to go to get back to the front of the field," according to Alex, a driver ready for victory.
The EHR team has strong technicians led by team manager Jason Hathaway, an ex-champion of the series. The car always arrives at the track in perfect condition, with little work to do to finalise the set-up according to the race strategy and the track conditions.
“As a result, I'm still confident of going into practice, qualifying, the mid-race stop and the final sprint with a winning car, as we've been anticipating since the start of the 2023 season,” concludes Alex Guénette.
Schedule –Eastbound Speedway – June 24, 2023
|
Essais
|
10 : 45 à 12 : 15
|
Qualification
|
15 : 20 à 15 : 50
|
Course
|
16 : 34
|
RDS – TSN
|
TBD
|
TSN+ – É.-U.
|
TBD
SCHEDULE & RESULTS
NASCAR Pinty’s Series 2023
|
DATE
|
TRACK
|
RESULTS QUALLY & RACE
|
SERIES RANKING
|
Saturday, May 13
|
Sunset Speedway Innisfil, Ont. (oval)
|
2 - 2
|
2
|
Sunday, May 21
|
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – Bowmanville, Ont. (road)
|
14 - 7
|
4
|
Saturday, June 10
|
Autodrome Chaudière, Vallée-Jonction, Qué (oval)
|
4 - 10
|
5
|
Saturday, June 24
|
Eastbound International Speedway
Avondale, N.L oval).
|
|
|
Friday, July 14
|
Grand Prix of Toronto, Toronto, Ont. (urban)
|
|
|
Saturday, July 22
|
Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières,
Trois-Rivières, Qué. (urbain)
|
|
|
Wednesday, July 26
|
Edmonton International Raceway, Wetaskiwin, Alta.
|
|
|
Wednesday, July 26
|
Sutherland Automotive Speedway, Saskatoon, Sask. (oval)
|
|
|
Sunday, August 6
|
Sutherland Automotive Speedway, Saskatoon, Sask. (oval)
|
|
|
Monday, August 14
|
Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ont. (oval, terre battue)
|
|
|
Tuesday, August 15
|
Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ont. (oval, terre battue)
|
|
|
Saturday, August 26
|
Circuit ICAR, Mirabel, Que. (routier)
|
|
|
Sunday, September 3
|
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park,
Bowmanville, Ont. (routier)
|
|
|
Sunday, September 24
|
Delaware Speedway, Delaware, Ont. (oval)
|
|