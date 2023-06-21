Get Ready for the Grand Prix - How you can Watch F1 Live

Watching Formula 1 live is an incredible experience that every racing fan will have on their bucket list.

Seeing the cars race past for real is an exhilarating thrill enjoyed by passionate followers of the sport and even casual viewers.

Here, we’ll provide advice on how to watch the championship in person or alternatively, how you can watch the action unfold via a broadcast.

View the Formula One Championship in Person

If you’re looking to watch a live race at one of the iconic racetracks around the globe, it will take some planning.

To make sure you claim your seat for the Grand Prix, here are some steps to follow to give you the best chance.

Find out where the race will take place

It’s important to select which race you want to see and the logistics of getting there. This information can usually be found on the official Formula 1 website or via other reliable online travel sources.

Look for event tickets

Make sure to book your tickets well in advance, as they tend to sell out quickly. Thanks to modern technology, there are various ways to purchase a ticket, including NFTs via blockchain which you can track using solscan, which makes it easier to buy than ever before.

Join F1 communities

Fellow F1 fans online across social media can provide great advice on how to source and secure tickets for each race. What’s more, you can build friendships with other racegoers.

Ultimate Guide to Watching Formula One on TV or Online

If you’re not able to attend in person, there are plenty of ways to watch F1 live from home.

To get the most out of your viewing experience, it’s important to know where to watch and how to access the content. Nowadays, one can stream races online through various platforms such as YouTube or, alternatively, you can watch on television with a subscription package from your cable provider.

Depending on location, you may have access to different broadcasters that offer coverage of the sport.

Watching the races live on TV is a great way to keep up with the latest races and drivers as the commentary teams and expert pundits will keep you in the loop as the action happens.

What’s more is many social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook provide updates on upcoming races and results from past events.

Whether you are able to live the experience in person or watch on television, there are many ways to view F1 championship races all year round.