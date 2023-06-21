Double top-10 finishes give Fabrizio Armetta the Challenger Trophy lead

There is a new leader in the special classification for high-level non professional drivers in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series’ top division EuroNASCAR PRO. Fabrizio Armetta conquered the American SpeedFest X with a sweep of victories in the Challenger Trophy. The Italian is eager to take the season honors in the special classification after he finished runner-up last year and the victories at Brands Hatch are the right steps forward. Armetta now boasts a 17 point advantage over Advait Deodhar ahead of his home race at Autodromo di Vallelunga next month.



The signs of Armetta’s domination in the Challenger Trophy was evident since Qualifying. Armetta was one of the only two drivers from the first group to qualify for the Superpole shootout, eventually putting his car in eighth place on the grid ahead of three-time series runner-up Frederic Gabillon. He translated his strong qualifying result into two strong finishes during the races, ending up ninth on Saturday and sixth on Sunday to complete the sweep in the special classification. The results were enough to promote the 50-year old driver to tenth place in the overall standings with 104 points.



London based Indian driver Advait Deodhar did not have the best home round at Brands Hatch. Deodhar was on course for a strong finish on Saturday when he made contact with Max Lanza, who swerved into his path to avoid a slow moving Martin Doubek. The resulting collision took Deodhar out of the contention, leaving him with a lot of work to do in the second race. After a manic race, Deodhar brought home a podium finish in the special classification on Sunday to minimize his deficit from Armetta. The former leader of the Challenger Trophy currently sits 16th in the overall standings.



Riccardo Romagnoli, Armetta’s teammate at The Club Motorsport, had an up and down weekend at the American SpeedFest. An early retirement on Saturday was not what the 59-year old driver would have wanted, but he recovered with a Challenger Trophy podium finish and a seventh place overall in the second race to secure his best career finishing position in the top division. Romagnoli currently sits third in the Challenger Trophy standings, trailing his teammate by 22 points.



Thomas Toffel ranks fourth in the Challenger Trophy after two solid races at the 1.938 km long Indy Circuit of Brands Hatch. The Swiss driver is making his debut season in the series with the #34 Race Art Technology Chevrolet Camaro, racing in both EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. With extra track time from his double duty campaign, Toffel put his newly gained experience to good use at Brands Hatch by securing his maiden Challenger Trophy podium on the first race.



Another EuroNASCAR PRO debutant, Alina Loibnegger, moved up to fifth in the Challenger Trophy classification at the end of a tough weekend for the Racingfuel Motorsport driver at Brands Hatch. Max Lanza is currently sixth, having finished on the podium on Saturday before getting involved in a terrifying accident on Sunday. The Italian rolled his car after crashing into the tire barriers at high speed at Paddock Hill Bend, but he was able to walk away from the crash scene on his own.



Stefano Attianese is seventh ahead of Dario Caso, Matthew Ellis and Yevgen Sokolovskiy, the latter two were making their return to the championship at Brands Hatch. Ellis suffered an unusual retirement in the second race, as a piece of tire rubber somehow found its way into his car’s kill switch and turned off his car completely. Michaela Dorcikova, Miguel Gomes, Simone Laureti and Christoph Lenz closed out the Challenger Trophy rankings.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be returning on 8-9 July for the third round of the season, the NASCAR GP Italy at Autodromo di Vallelunga. All qualifying and races from the 2023 season will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and multiple television networks around the world. Can Armetta extend his lead in the Challenger Trophy on his home race next month?

NWES PR