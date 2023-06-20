Camping World and SRX Announce Series Entitlement

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Camping World have announced a continued partnership that will see Camping World maintain their position as the title sponsor. Camping World will be the Official RV Retail Partner of SRX, and the series will continue to be called the Camping World SRX Series. As the series entitlement, Camping World will have a wall-to-wall presence across SRX and ESPN.

“Camping World and SRX have become nearly synonymous over the last three years. We are thrilled to see them come back and join us for a third season, and look forward to welcoming them to ESPN,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “Camping World and Marcus Lemonis have been loyal to all kinds of racing, and in particular, SRX. Marcus is a hands on leader, and he has developed a great company, and they have been phenomenal partners of SRX.”

“Driving full time in the SRX series is super exciting, especially having Camping World on the car again,” said Hailie Deegan. “They’ve been such a big supporter of the series, and hopefully we can get them some good finishes this season!”

“I am looking forward to representing Camping World this summer. They are great people and a perfect fit for the SRX series. I hope to bring them some wins this summer,” said 2022 SRX Series Champion, Marco Andretti.

“SRX is set for an epic 2023 with great tracks, driver lineup and TV package. I’m pleased to see a top-notch partner like Camping World join on, and can’t wait to deliver with some exciting races and hopefully wins,” said Brad Keselowski.

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR