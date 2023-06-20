SiriusXM To Launch Special Pop-Up Channel Dedicated to Monaco and World-Famous Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

SiriusXM announced today that it will launch a special pop-up channel dedicated to the world-famous Formula One Monaco Grand Prix and the Principality of Monaco itself, one of the world’s most glamorous locales and home to one of auto racing’s most prestigious events.

The special channel will be available on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 to SiriusXM subscribers in their cars (channel 109) and on the SXM App.

In a special SiriusXM broadcast event, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco sits down for a rare and wide-ranging one-on-one conversation in which he shares his insights into the Principality of Monaco, what makes Monaco’s Formula 1 Grand Prix so captivating for millions around the globe, Monaco’s future in F1, as well as some of the Prince’s other personal passions.

In Conversation with H.S.H. Prince Albert II is hosted by two-time Monaco Grand Prix winner David Coulthard and former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan. This exclusive conversation promises to be enlightening for both ardent F1 fans and those fascinated by the principality of Monaco which, though small in land size, is such a celebrated locale in the worlds of sports and entertainment.

“We are honored to have H.S.H. Prince Albert II give our listeners an unparalleled view into the fascinating and culturally rich Principality of Monaco, as well as his thoughts on the history and significance of the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the world’s most famous sporting events,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer.

In Conversation with H.S.H. Prince Albert II was produced by Yann-Antony Noghes.

With an unrivaled heritage and a prestigious reputation, the Monaco Grand Prix is hailed as one of the most glamorous and challenging events on the Formula 1 calendar. The channel will also feature replays of last month’s exciting Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, won by Max Verstappen following a mid-race rain shower that created challenging conditions for the drivers and called for critical decisions to be made on pit lane.

