Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Series Returns to “Kick Off” Four Race Season at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday, June 23

The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series will head to the ultra-modern Ohsweken Speedway in Oshweken, Ontario-Canada for it’s first visit of the season this coming Friday night for Gale’s Auto Aftermarket night at the races.

Adam Leslie of Wainfleet, Ontario is the defending Series champion. Leslie captured his first Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series championship in 2022.

“We are looking forward to another good season with he Series,” stated Leslie. “It’s always challenging because it’s a short four race Series with extremely good competitors. We will be looking to repeat but we know it’s going to be tough.

The series gives Crate Sportsman racers an opportunity to travel within the region. Friday night’s Gale’s Auto Aftermarket night pays $1,500 in Canadian funds to win.

The Race of Champions Series joins the Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Thunder Stock Cash Blast 50 at Ohsweken. Ohsweken is Canada’s home for Sprint Car Racing with the popular 360 Sprint Car division.

Where: Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ontario-Canada (Six Nations Reserve)

When: Friday, June 23, 2023. Pit Gates open at 5:00 pm Grandstands open at 6:00 pm, Racing at 7:30 pm

Directions: The track is located is at 1987 Chiefswood Road, Ohskweken, Ontario – just minutes South of the 403 (London/Toronto) and approximately 60-miles Northwest of Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Ontario.

What: The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series

More Information: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca (519-717-0023) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

ROC Mods PR