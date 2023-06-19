Sunday was Colton Herta’s day. Until it wasn’t.

The Andretti Autosport star won the pole, and led the most laps. The only time he didn’t lead was on pit strategy cycles. Otherwise, the driver of the no. 26 Gainbridge Honda was out front in comfortable fashion. On the final pit stop, however, Andretti called Herta into the pits one lap earlier than the other leaders. That move proved costly, as Herta was forced to heavily save fuel compared to the drivers who pitted a lap later. Alex Palou steadily ran him down, and with 7 laps left, passed him. Herta’s dominant day was suddenly switched off as he nursed the fuel number home, and he slipped all the way back to 5th as Palou cruised to another victory.

Palou’s weekend did not start well. In Practice 2 on Saturday morning, he crashed heavily into the tire barriers. His Chip Ganassi Racing team scrambled to make repairs, and got the car back on track for qualifying, where he secured the third starting position for the race.

Palou talked post race about his struggles, and subsequent speed after the practice crash.

“I had a lot of speed again, but crashed it very hard,” Palou said. “Yeah, we almost had no time to rebuild the car. They [the no. 10 CGR Honda crew] did. They not only got the car back on track, but it was fast. Almost got the pole. Fought for it.”

Palou may have had speed, but he was clearly second behind Herta for most of the afternoon. However, when Herta was forced to save fuel, Palou pushed him into burning his stuff up earlier.

“Once my tires were into temperature, I was able to catch him,” Palou said. “I saw that he was struggling a little bit more. He had to save more fuel than us because he pitted one lap early. We were just a little bit better on tire deg, as well. I was just trying to push him to use the push to pass, then overtake him. It worked.”

Palou’s win on Sunday is reminiscent of his win in this same race at Road America two years ago in his 2021 championship season. That win, his second of the season that year, cemented him in the championship lead and set off a strong summer stretch as he rocketed towards his first career title.

Sunday’s win is number 3 on the season (Indy GP, Detroit), all of which have come in the past 4 races. He now sits atop the championship standings by a stout 74 points over teammate Marcus Ericsson in second place. With a large championship lead, he could control the title fight for the remainder of the season by racing conservatively. That, Palou said, is not in the cards.

“I would understand racing for points in the last two races, but it's too early,” Palou explained. “We did eight races. There's still eight or nine left….we're going to focus on scoring wins because that's the way we can score more points. That's the best way. Honestly, there's some races coming up now that are still really good for us and we know we're going to have a car and my confidence to fight for wins.”

Josef Newgarden continued his strong season with another podium in second, while Pato O’Ward held off a hard-charging Scott Dixon to finish in third. Overall, the race was hectic, and wildly entertaining for a large crowd that came out in support of the NTT IndyCar Series at Road America. Multiple cautions influenced strategy, the ensuing restarts shuffled the field, and close-quarters racing brought some tempers to the surface during a few tense moments. Newgarden commented post race on the quality of the race from a driver’s and fan’s perspective.

“I mean, it was an unbelievable race,” Newgarden said. “I think as a driver, not always what you want. You want to be just out front, kind of green from start to finish, just an easy day. But if you're a fan, this is a very difficult race. There was just a lot that happened. Pato, like he spoke about, people were shuffling forward and backwards. Restarts were bringing different action. The tires were bringing something different for people. It was possible to pass, like very much so. It raced really well. There was a lot of unknowns going into the new surface on how it would race. I think today, I don't know how you could have asked for much better of a race. From that standpoint it was more stressful for us. Hopefully the fans really enjoyed the action of it.”

Scott Dixon placed fourth. Herta slid back to finish fifth as he continued to stretch his fuel to make it to the end of the race. Marcus Ericsson finished in sixth (surprise surprise), and Christian Lundgaard turned in a much-needed seventh place run for Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan. Scott McLaughlin was quiet all day, but still managed an eight place finish. Kyle Kirkwood and Alexander Rossi rounded out the top 10.

After an off week next weekend, IndyCar will roll right into the next round as they travel to Mid-Ohio on July 2nd for the Honda Indy 200. The race will be at 1:30 EST on USA Network.