Majeski Leads Practice for Sunday’s Father Day’s 100 at the Milwaukee Mile

Five-time ASA Midwest Tour Champion and former winner Ty Majeski led the way in the four practice sessions on Saturday at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin, getting ready for Sunday’s ASA STARS National Tour’s Father’s Day 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Majeski posted the fastest time of the day with a lap of 29.111 seconds. Casey Roderick was second quick with a time of 29.211 seconds with Corey Heim in third with a time of 29.320 seconds.

Heim was preparing the car for both Sawalich and Sean Hingorani for Wilson Motorsports. Both drivers are competing in the ARCA Menard Series event at Berlin Raceway.

Albert Francis posted the fourth fastest time with a 29.505 seconds with Heim rounding out the top five in Hingorani’s car.

NEWS & NOTES

This is the first time since August 29, 2004 that an ASA-sanctioned event has competed at the Milwaukee Mile. Bryan Reffner won that event with Kevin Cywinski in second and Toby Porter in third. Tim Sauter was fourth and Scott Legasse Jr. rounded out the top five.

Carson Hocevar, who already has one victory this season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season, has been busy the last two weeks. In the past 14 days, he has competed in six events that include one NASCAR Cup Series start, one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start, three nights of racing at Eldora Raceway, and the recent Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway. This is his first time visiting the Milwaukee Mile, his seventh event in that time period.

Heim, Hocevar, along with five-time ASA Midwest Tour champion Ty Majeski will be back at America’s Legendary Oval as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will make its return on Sunday, August 27th for the Clean Harbors 175.

11 drivers competing in Sunday’s Father’s Day 100 also competed in last year’s event. Those drivers include: William Sawalich, Gabe Sommers, Jonathan Eilen, Austin Nason, Levon Van Der Geest, Bryan Syer-Keske, Albert Francis, Justin Mondeik, Harley Jankowski, Jeff Storm, and Ryan Farrell.

Along with the ASA STARS National Tour, four other divisions will be competing on the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday afternoon. The Midwest Truck Series had 25 trucks practicing on Saturday getting ready for their 20-lap feature event. The Vores Compact Tour had 30 cars getting ready for their 20-lap feature, and the Mid-American Stock Car Series had 26 cars tuning up for their 20-lap race. The Upper Midwest Vintage Feature will also be competing in a 15-lap event.

Spectator gates will open at 9am with practice starting at that time. Qualifying starts at 11am with racing at 1pm.

Tickets will be on sale at the gate or can be ordered online at: starsnationaltour.com.

ASA STARS PR