Speedway Children’s Charities Event Lineup Announced for Ally 400 Race Weekend

The Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities announced a series of captivating events taking place during the highly-anticipated June 23-25 Ally 400 NASCAR race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. These engaging activities aim to raise funds and awareness for Speedway Children’s Charities’ mission of improving the lives of children in Middle Tennessee.



“Our Speedway Children’s Charities chapter is proud to present this dynamic series of events during our NASCAR tripleheader race weekend,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci. “We invite everyone to join us in making a difference in the lives of children in our community. Your participation and support will have a lasting impact and help us create a brighter future for these deserving children.”



As the premier motorsports charity organization in the region, the Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities has been tirelessly working to support various causes dedicated to the betterment of children’s lives. With the Ally 400 NASCAR race weekend as a backdrop, the Nashville chapter is geared up to host a remarkable lineup of events that will excite fans, families and supporters alike. The schedule of Speedway Children’s Charities events for the Ally 400 NASCAR race weekend includes:



Laps for charity • Race fans will have the unique opportunity to experience the exhilaration of driving along the renowned Nashville Superspeedway track on June 25 from 9-11 a.m. Participants can bring their own vehicles for three unforgettable laps around the iconic circuit for only $60.



Online auction • From Nashville Superspeedway street signs, to pre-race experience packages, to Victory Lane experiences, to a private meet-and-greet with rising NASCAR star Josh Williams, the Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities online auction has it all. Check out the full of breadth of available items here. The online auction is live now and will remain active through June 22.



Live auction • On June 25 from 2:30-3 p.m., the Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities live action items will feature a signed door panel by Joey Logano, a piano shell autographed by numerous Nashville Superspeedway race winners, a Victory Lane post-race experience after the Ally 400 and a commemorative signed monument by Carl Edwards.



Cornhole tournament • It doesn’t get better than playing cornhole with your friends on a NASCAR weekend, and now you can do it for a great cause. Sign up today to compete in our cornhole tournament taking place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fan zone. Prizes will be awarded to the top-three finishing teams.



Sodexo partnership • We have partnered with Sodexo, our concessions provider, to give fans the option to donate $1, $3 or $5 to Speedway Children’s Charities with each purchase.



(Please note that these events and experiences are subject to change based on scheduling and availability.)



By participating in these events and experiences, fans and supporters not only have the chance to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of NASCAR but also contribute to a worthy cause that has been transforming the lives of children in Middle Tennessee. The funds raised during the Ally 400 NASCAR race weekend will enable Speedway Children’s Charities to continue its commitment to education, medical research, financial assistance and overall support for organizations dedicated to helping children thrive.



For more information on these events and how you can make an impact with Speedway Children’s Charities, please contact Nashville chapter director Hope Mees ([email protected]. com) or visit SpeedwayCharities.org/ nashville.

NSS PR