Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Set for Berlin Raceway Showdown

Four top-10 finishes in five races, controlling the ARCA Menards Series points lead entering Kansas Speedway last month and boasting an average finish of eighth, Muniz and his Rette Jones Racing trek to Berlin (Mich.) Raceway ready to keep things pointed in the right direction in Saturday night’s Berlin ARCA 200. Short tracks have been scarce on the ARCA Menards Series season thus far, but with a slew of short ovals stacked on the schedule this summer and fall, Muniz is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to showcase his craft while looking to retake control of the ARCA Menards Series points lead and collect his first top-five finish of the season in the Great Lakes State. “It feels like forever since I’ve been in a race car, but I’m ready to get back down to business with my Rette Jones Racing team this weekend at Berlin,” said Muniz. “I’ve learned that Berlin is really a unique short track where you feel like you are constantly turning. “I’m just focused on keeping the same approach that we’ve had together since we unloaded at Daytona and loaded up at Charlotte. I’m going out there for every race determined to learn but be respectful and race our race and it has led to the worst finish of 11th. That’s not bad. But as a driver, you always want more.” Earning a top-five finish on Saturday night would certainly take the next steps for the rookie and Rette Jones Racing developmental driver to prepare for the busy summer stretch. “I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot. Top-10 finishes are important for our game plan, but we need to start progressing forward and aim at turning those top-10s into top-fives and hopefully a win or two before the end of the year. “Those types of finishes are what are going to keep us in the hunt for the championship. “Jesse (Love) is certainly on his game right now, but we are not out of the hunt yet and I know our Rette Jones Racing team will continue to bring fast Ford Mustangs to the track and it will be my responsibility to try and make the most of that speed. “I am looking forward to Berlin and this busy but fun summer stretch.”