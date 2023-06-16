AM Racing | Christian Rose Berlin Raceway ARCA Preview

Settling In: AM Racing returned to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Saturday night’s Berlin ARCA 200.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

This weekend at Berlin, Rose and the AM Racing team will showcase a vibrant Department of West Virginia Tourism summer paint scheme.

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the sixth of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

In 2022, STS provided on-site drug and alcohol testing in 42 states and two international countries, through its broad partnerships with most major TPA’s (Third Party Administrators).

Happy Birthday: Earlier this week on June 14, Rose celebrated his 28th birthday. He spent the day with his AM Racing team reviewing Berlin Raceway film and preparing for upcoming ARCA Menards Series races while enjoying a relaxing and celebratory evening with his wife Brooke and six-month-old son River.

Incoming Truck Series Debut: AM Racing recently announced that Christian Rose will make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut in July’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Rose will be supported by Secure Testing Services LLC. and new partner Labworks USA.

Richmond is the first of a limited Truck Series schedule for the Martinsburg, West Virginia native this season.

AM Minute: Last weekend was a busy but successful weekend for AM Racing.

Brett Moffitt in the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang earned a strong 12th-place finish in the inaugural DoorDash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway after starting 14th.

Austin Wayne Self captured another win in 2023 by winning his fourth race of the season for AM Racing’s Dirt Division at Lake View Motor Speedway.

Self’s triumph was emotional occurring on his daughter Zepplyn’s first birthday.

To The Point(s): Entering Berlin, Rose is fifth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 40 markers in the arrears to championship leader Jesse Love with 15 races remaining.

Just six points separate Rose from fourth in the championship standings currently occupied by Andres Perez De Lara.

AM Racing stands a respectable sixth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

Thanks For Your Support: With 25 percent of the season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1, Whitetail Smokeless and Warwood Tool.

Christian Rose ARCA Berlin Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Berlin ARCA 200 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway will mark Rose’s first ARCA Menards Series start at the 7/16-mile paved oval located just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

While Rose will make his inaugural ARCA start in Marne, Mich., AM Racing is no stranger to success at the iconic Great Lakes short track. In 2011, AM Racing went to Victory Lane with Matt Merrell at the helm after starting third.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In 13 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned three top-10 finishes (seventh at Kansas Speedway | October 2022, eighth at Charlotte Motor Speedway | May 2023, ninth at Kansas Speedway | May 2023), while also showcasing six top-20 finishes overall.

Charlotte Motor Speedway | General Tire 150 Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Rose and the AM Racing team embraced another solid weekend.

After qualifying 13th on race day, Rose aboard his No. 32 Secure Testing Services | Department of West Virginia Tourism Ford Mustang quickly pedaled forward and raced his way into the top-10.

The team led by crew chief Ryan London made a gamble at the end of the race, hunting the team’s first win of the season and electing to stay out during a caution at the end of the race – leaving Rose in the lead.

Despite his best attempt, Rose would be overtaken by cars on fresh tires on the green-white-checkered finish with Rose securing his second top-10 finish of the season with a strong eighth.

AM Racing and Christian Rose are proud to announce that official team 2023 apparel is available by visiting Christian Rose's website.

You can show your support for Christian Rose and the No. 32 AM Racing team by purchasing an official West Virginia Tourism tee-shirt, as well as a team cap representing West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services, and Disability Opportunity Fund.

AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce.

We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes.

At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call.

Starting last month at Charlotte Motor Speedway, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons respectively.

The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend.

