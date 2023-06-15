Monster Energy’s UNLEASHED Podcast Interviews Rallycross Racing Icon Andreas Bakkerud

From the dusty tracks straight to the podcast! Monster Energy is proud to welcome three-time European champion Andreas Bakkerud on episode 312 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney. In the exclusive interview, the 31-year-old motorsports icon from Bergen, Norway, details his rise as a superstar Scandinavian rallycross racer.

Speaking on his fame in Norway, Bakkerud said on UNLEASHED: “When I did the World Championship, in the biggest year so far, I had more than 1250 people with me at different events. In Latvia we chartered a plane for 250 people.”

Recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, the one-hour episode provides a glimpse into the mindset of racing’s original Norwegian superstar. The founder of the notorious RX Cartel Off-Road Racing Team made history as the first driver from Norway to win the Norwegian round of the World Championships, among many milestones in his ongoing career.

For the full conversation with the racing superstar, fans can now tune in to Episode 312 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new episode is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Andreas Bakkerud always wanted to go fast. At the young age of 16, he made his debut in Rallycross to represent Norway on the world stage. Blessed with racing IQ beyond his years, he began stacking medals and trophies from international competitions and draw attention with his swagger (and occasional cursing on camera). Big wins include three wins in the FIA European Championship and victories in the 600bhp Supercar category at both European and World Championships. In 2019, bottled his edgy vision of race sports into the notorious RX Cartel Off-Road Racing Team with like-minded race personalities on the roster. Learn what offroad racing’s bad boy is cooking up next – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the inside story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke “The Dingo” Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, as well as painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Bakkerud caught the racing bug at a young age, mostly because it runs in the family. “In Europe, Rallycross is bigger. And my dad and my uncle used to race at the National Championships. So, I was kind of in the paddock since I was little,” explained Bakkerud on UNLEASHED. “I started with karting when I was nine and took all the steps until I went into Rallycross when I was sixteen.”

From there on out, Bakkerud rose to the top of the sport like few young drivers before him. In 2011 and 2012, the prodigy won the FIA European Rallycross Championship in the Super1600 category back-to-back. “It’s more like the world behind, the steps to become a motorsports athlete,” said Bakkerud. “My parents bought me a rallycross car for fifty thousand dollars, but they said, ‘This is the last thing we pay for you!’” With nowhere to go but forward, Bakkerud went all-in on pursuing his career – and the wins kept coming.

In 2016, Bakkerud switched teams to join racing legend Ken Block, Bakkerud on the American Hoonigan Racing Division, finishing the season in third place in the 2016 FIA World Rallycross Supercar standings. Speaking on Block’s impact after his tragic passing earlier this year, Bakkerud said: “He changed so many people's lives, including mine!”

Ultimately, channeling his swagger into a rebellious race team made sense: Founded in 2019 by Bakkerud with Robin Larsson, the RX Cartel mixes half-million-dollar Off Road cars with a subversive attitude. Asked about the vibe, Bakkerud offered: “The fans appreciate it. We are the coolest team in the paddock. We do stuff that people didn't see coming. We love racing cars, but we love the lifestyle outside of it, so it’s a good time.”

Always staying on top of the sport’s evolution, Bakkerud and teammates now race in electric-powered vehicles. “A lot of rallycross championships are going electric because that’s where the money is at for manufacturers,” said Bakkerud.

For more on the future of Rallycross, hear it in the words of Bakkerud! Visit the landing page to access Episode 312 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring record-setting offroad racer Andreas Bakkerud.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke “The Dingo” Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show ‘The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo’ on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Also follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

Monster Energry PR