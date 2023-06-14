Brody Roa Wins Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial for the Second Straight Year

For the second year in a row, Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa scored the win in the 40-lap Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. In addition to it being his second win in the race, it was also his sixth victory in 11 USAC/CRA races in 2023. This week Roa will be looking for another win as he crews for teammate and car owner Tommy Dunkel in the USAC West Coast Series Wagsdash race at Jim Naylors Ventura Raceway.

Saturday’s victory came just two weeks after a tangle with a lapped car while leading destroyed Roa’s car. Thanks to sponsor “Biker” Bruce Fisher, Roa already had a new DRC chassis sitting in his garage. With everything destroyed on the car, he had to order all new components and he and the crew rebuilt the car in a week before taking it to Perris on Saturday. They did a bang-up job as the new Inland Rigging #17R performed flawlessly.

After qualifying third fastest in the 17-car field at 16.967, “The Pride of Garden Grove” started fifth in the first 10-lap heat race. He steered his way forward to finish second. That result along with his lap in time trials, meant that he would start outside row two in the 40-lap main event.

Roa quickly moved his way into the top three in the race which was 33% longer than normal. He bided his time until the halfway mark. At that point, he seized the lead and proceeded to run away from the pack over the final 20-laps for the win in his first 40-lapper of the year. It was also his biggest margin of victory in 2023 as he was more than a full straightaway ahead of the second-place car when the checkered flag signaled an end to the race.

“Hats off to Brody, Brett, Zac, and those guys,” car owner Dunkel said. “They really know how to put a car together. It seems like every time they roll a new one out, they end up in victory circle. It makes me feel good. We have been headed up there (victory circle) quite often lately. As a car owner, it is definitely good. You know your investment is headed in the right direction.”

Stiff competition from the car second in the championship point standings only saw Roa increase his point lead from 99 to 100 heading into the next series race at the Bakersfield Speedway on June 24th.

The victory was Roa’s 19th all-time in USAC/CRA. That leaves him only one win away from tying for fourth overall in the 24-year-old series. He is 16 triumphs out of third and 19 out of second.

Saturday’s 11th race of the year pushed the 2023 USAC/CRA Series past the halfway point of the season. There are currently 10 races left on the more relaxed second half of the year schedule. The season will end on November 3rd at Perris.

This Saturday Roa will take on a different role as he and his regular crew will be helping his car owner and teammate, Dunkel, in the USAC West Coast Series race at Ventura.

“I am not going to race the USAC West Coast race at Ventura on the 17th,” Roa said last week. “Tommy asked me to come out and help him. I am going to help get him dialed in. He can obviously get around Ventura winning that feature earlier this year. I was planning on going to that deal anyways being the Wagsdash. It is one that growing up around this stuff, I always loved. It was so cool to win the last two Wagsdash that they did. So, I want to go and support it. I guess my goal will be to win the pit crew challenge.”

Saturday will be Dunkel’s third 2023 trip to Ventura. On his first visit to the track on April 8th, he led every single lap in both his heat race and the VRA main event. The triumph was his first-ever sprint victory. When he returned for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car race on May 13th, he led every inch of his heat race again. That meant he led the first 50 laps that he raced at Ventura this year.

For the May 13th main event, Dunkel started seventh and ran in sixth over the early portion of the race. However, the Menifee, California resident ventured to the outside and slipped back to ninth. On a late restart with five laps to go, he got clobbered from behind and had to go to the back. He took the green flag in 17th and in just five laps, drove it up to an 11th-place finish.

“I am definitely the most comfortable there,” Dunkel said. “I cut my teeth at Ventura, so to speak. Back in 2015 I did a season there. Then I kind of passed the car off to Joel (Rayborne). He ran the Young Guns (Perris Auto Speedway’s Young Gun Sprints) and then USAC. It is nice to get back there. The last place I ran was there about a month ago. So, we are feeling pretty good about heading back there.”

Having Roa and the crew from the USAC/CRA Series in his pit is a definite confidence builder for Dunkel.

“I am really looking forward to that,” Dunkel enthused about having the experienced crew on hand at Ventura. “We have been doing really good with those guys on the phone and the days prior leading up to the race. Going in there with those guys on hand is a big confidence booster for sure.”

“Learning to read the track as the night goes, that is something I am still learning,” Dunkel continued about what they can help him with by being at the track. “Those guys have so many laps there and Brody has had so much success there. Even over the phone, they are extremely good at it. Being there on hand to see what the track is doing, what the weather is doing, and see how the cloud cover is. They are going to point me in the right direction set up wise. Brody especially. He has been the driving coach more than anything lately and it has been super helpful.”

The pit gate at Ventura will open one hour earlier than normal at 11:00 a.m. The Wagsdash pre-race activities, including the chili feed (chili, hot dogs, hamburgers), sexiest driver contest, pit crew challenges, silent auctions, and sales will begin at noon. The grandstand area will be swept at 2:30. Fans will be able to purchase tickets and re-enter the grandstands at 3:00. Racing will commence at 5:30. The picturesque track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s race are $22.00. Seniors 60 and over, military with id, and students with id get in for $18.00. Children 12 and under are free when they are accompanied by an adult.

As always, Roa would be more than happy to jump in a race car on his weekends off from the #17R. His entire schedule is printed below. If anybody wishes to contact him about open dates, they can do so at 714-932-7994 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. who is responsible for this team.

The team wants to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Inland Rigging, Dunkel Farms, United Asset Sales, Osborne Speed & Machine, Sander Engineering, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, ALR Virtual Services, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs.

