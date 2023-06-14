Wednesday, Jun 14

Petty’s Garage Debuts New Website

Petty’s Garage has a new look. Although its historical address is still the same, its online presence has a new, energized, and fan-friendly look. Fans can now go to www.pettysgarage.com to look for and order their favorite car parts. The parts are both customized by the professional staff at Petty’s Garage or can be purchased from over one hundred different supply partners. If you need a car part, www.pettysgarage.com is now the place to order.

 

“Everyone knows the history of Petty’s Garage and the shop here in Level Cross, N.C.,” said Greg Steadman, Chief Operating Officer, Petty’s Garage. “But we wanted to focus our online presence as the e-commerce destination for fans all over the country to come and purchase Petty products. That’s the reason and focus of our new redesign and online look.”

 

Petty’s Garage is already known for their Petty serialized vehicles, custom car builds and its best-in-class installation facility.  Now their high-performance aftermarket parts and specialty items can be purchased by anyone who is looking for that special Petty touch for their own vehicle. The site has parts and specialty items for many makes and models that enthusiasts around the globe love to personalize and modify. New parts for additional makes and models will be coming soon.
 
 

“We knew fans were coming to the shop for car builds and our special builds, but Petty’s Garage is so much more than that,” continued Steadman. “We are aggressively expanding our own Petty’s Garage-branded suspension and performance parts for more makes and models. In addition, we are adding many of the trusted Petty brands car professionals and do-it-yourself hot rodders need to build and maintain their vehicles. Now, it’s all accessible for customers and fans online at the new site. The Petty brand that is defined by speed, durability and winning is now just a few keystrokes away for anyone.”

 

The new site is currently taking orders for all parts, in-house manufactured parts and Petty trusted brands to provide customers with a one-stop solution to building and maintaining the high-performance vehicle they love.

 

For more information about Petty’s Garage, and to learn more about all performance parts offered at Petty’s Garage, please visit the new site at www.pettysgarage.com.You can also follow Petty’s Garage on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 

Petty's Garage PR

