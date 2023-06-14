Petty’s Garage Debuts New Website

Petty’s Garage has a new look. Although its historical address is still the same, its online presence has a new, energized, and fan-friendly look. Fans can now go to www.pettysgarage.com to look for and order their favorite car parts. The parts are both customized by the professional staff at Petty’s Garage or can be purchased from over one hundred different supply partners. If you need a car part, www.pettysgarage.com is now the place to order. “Everyone knows the history of Petty’s Garage and the shop here in Level Cross, N.C.,” said Greg Steadman, Chief Operating Officer, Petty’s Garage. “But we wanted to focus our online presence as the e-commerce destination for fans all over the country to come and purchase Petty products. That’s the reason and focus of our new redesign and online look.” Petty’s Garage is already known for their Petty serialized vehicles, custom car builds and its best-in-class installation facility. Now their high-performance aftermarket parts and specialty items can be purchased by anyone who is looking for that special Petty touch for their own vehicle. The site has parts and specialty items for many makes and models that enthusiasts around the globe love to personalize and modify. New parts for additional makes and models will be coming soon.