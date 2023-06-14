Greg Van Alst Motorsports to Scale Back ARCA Menards Series Operations

After much thought and consideration, Greg Van Alst, the team principal of Greg Van Alst Motorsports has made the tough decision to scale back his ARCA Menards Series schedule this season, effective immediately. After winning his first career ARCA Menards Series race in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, followed by two additional top-10 finishes at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway and Kansas Speedway respectively, had two tough outings at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the most recent race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway compounded the decision for the veteran driver and owner.

“Without a doubt, this is one of the hardest decisions of my life,” said Van Alst.

“However, after experiencing bad luck in two of the most crucial races of the season, I saw my volunteer crew scrambling to give up their everyday life so I could continue my racing dream.

“I took a moment when we were all stressing out whether or not we were going to be able to repair our cars in time for the upcoming races or whether we would even make it to Berlin Raceway this weekend – that our priorities needed to change.

“To move forward competitively and efficiently, it is in the best interest to scale back our ARCA Menards Series and regroup and prepare for the future. We are not done competing in ARCA, we will be back – but we will come back with our race partners fighting for wins instead of chasing a championship.”

Van Alst’s decision does not interfere with his already scheduled NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for Alpha Prime Racing at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Sat., July 8, 2023.

“They say when one door closes, another one opens and that phrase reigns true for me,” added Van Alst. “I cannot share all of the details just yet, but I am looking forward to the rest of the 2023 racing season and more importantly look forward to competing back in an ARCA car soon.”

Greg Van Alst Motorsports will release their revised ARCA Menards Series schedule in due course.

Since 2002, Van Alst has 36 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of first (win) at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (Feb. 2023). Overall, he has earned one win, three top-five and 17 top-10 finishes and holds an average series finish of 14.0. He finished a career-high fifth in the championship standings in 2022.

Greg Van Alst PR