Chuck Hossfeld Returns to Victory Lane at Spencer Speedway in 68th Annual Opener Trevor Catalano Wrangles “The Bullring” in Sportsman Debut at Wyoming County

Chuck Hossfeld of Ransomville, N.Y., returned to victory lane this past Friday in the 68th Annual Opener at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y.

Hossfeld jumped out to an early lead and had to fend off his closest challenge from Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., before out distancing Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., for the victory.

“We had a good car,” stated Hossfeld in victory lane. “These guys really give me a great piece to drive. It’s a great car to drive and their preparation is second-to-none, it just feels great to be back in victory lane here. It was a great night for our team, my guys and just everyone that supports us doing this. You couldn’t really ask for a better night.”

Zeiner finished second with Andy Jankowiak finishing third. Leaty finished fourth and Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., rounded out the top-five.

Hossfeld, Leaty and Zeiner won the qualifying races with Hossfeld posting the fastest time in green-white-checker qualifying.

Tommy Barrion of Ontario, N.Y., found himself in a familiar spot, winning another Race of Champions Super Stock Series race. Barron outran Evan Rygielski of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Jacob Gustafson of Webster, N.Y., Bill Frisbie of West Darby, N.Y., and Tim Gullo of Elmira, N.Y.

Andrew Cook of West Henrietta, N.Y., scored his first Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series victory.

Russ Bulger, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., won the Wilbert’s U Pull-It Four Cylinder race while Jason Stolzenberg of East Aurora, N.Y., scored the win in the Wilbert’s U Pull-It Super Six division.

Detailed for the 68th Annual Season Opener at Spencer Speedway can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries. com/schedules/event/462483

On Sunday afternoon Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., turned in a dominating performance at “The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway in Perry, N.Y., to capture the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series opener.

“This was a big day for our family,” stated Catalano in victory lane. “We had to work all night to be here, but we got it done and it feels great to be in victory lane. I have to thank all of them for their help in getting me here.”

Catalano held off Mike Leaty who finished second and Andy Jankowiak who finished third. Kevin Timmerman of Ontario, N.Y., and Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., rounded out the top-five.

Catalano, Leaty and Jake Lutz of Hamburg, N.Y., won the qualifying races with Catalano setting the fastest overall time in green-white-checker qualifying.

Jacob Gustafson of Webster, N.Y., topped Tim Welshans of South Wales, N.Y., and Nik Welshans of West Seneca, N.Y., to win the Race of Champions Street Stock event.

Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., won the Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series race after having mechanical issues early in practice. Joey Bevacqua of Rome, Pa., finished second with Greg Moldt of Elmira, N.Y., finishing third. Tommy Hughes of Akron, N.Y., and Trisha Connolly of Palmerton, Pa., rounded out the top-five.

Detailed results for “The Bullring Bash” from Wyoming County International Speedway can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries. com/schedules/event/467739

The next races for the Race of Champions Modified family of Series are Friday night June 23 at Spencer Speedway for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series with the running of the first Kids Night. The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series also opens on Friday, June 23 at Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario – Canada.

