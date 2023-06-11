Kokomo’s USAC Indiana Midget Week Finale Rained Out, Seavey The Champ

Persistent race day showers have forced cancellation of Sunday’s USAC Indiana Midget Week finale at Kokomo Speedway.

The event was to have been the final event during the seven-race miniseries for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, but Mother Nature intervened and washed out the evening’s events.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) is the USAC Indiana Midget Week champion for a second time in his career after previously capturing the title in 2019. Seavey collected this year’s championship by a 31-point margin over Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.).

Gavin Miller (Allentown, Pa.) earned the USAC Indiana Midget Week ProSource Passing Master title after advancing a total of 35 positions throughout the six races run during the series.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season resumes on July 11 with the start of Mid-America Midget Week at Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway.

The USAC National season continues this week with seven races in six nights during Eastern Storm between June 13-18. The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship tour of Pennsylvania and New Jersey takes the series to Grandview Speedway on June 13, then to Bridgeport Motorsports Park on June 14, Big Diamond Speedway on June 15.

The weekend brings Williams Grove Speedway on June 16, and then it’s off to Port Royal Speedway on June 17 for a USAC national doubleheader featuring the National Sprint Car and the Silver Crown National Championship. The series’ first ever appearance at Action Track USA closes out Eastern Storm with an appearance points only event on June 18.

FINAL USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-405, 2-Justin Grant-374, 3-Bryant Wiedeman-353, 4-Jade Avedisian-331, 5-Emerson Axsom-329, 6-Jacob Denney-328, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-328, 8-Buddy Kofoid-298, 9-Daison Pursley-298, 10-Ryan Timms-292.

FINAL USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Gavin Miller-35, 2-Logan Seavey-31, 3-Jacob Denney-31, 4-Bryant Wiedeman-31, 5-Chase McDermand-27, 6-Jade Avedisian-26, 7-Cannon McIntosh-24, 8-Taylor Reimer-24, 9-Justin Grant-23, 10-Chance Crum-22.

USAC PR