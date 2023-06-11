Bryant Bell Scores Third Win of the Season With Comeback Drive at Petaluma

Bryant Bell of Oakley, Calif. recovered from a major flip on Friday night at Ocean Speedway to win a duel for the Petaluma Speedway Western Midget Racing victory on Saturday night. Bell and Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz raced side-by-side for numerous laps through the 20-lap contest.

15-year-old Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood and Bell split the heat races, in front of a great crowd during the Sprint Car Challenge Tour races on the one-third mile dirt track.

Mitchell started on the pole in the No. 96x Boss Chassis alongside the No. 66 of Linley, New York’s Darin Horton.

Bell started third but immediately drove underneath Mitchell to take over the lead in turn one. Mitchell crossed underneath Bell in turn two to take the lead back on lap three.

Las Vegas’s Kyle Hawse had an incident in turn four that brought out the red flag. On the restart, Bell and Mitchell continued to battle before Mitchell stretched out to a three car length advantage.

Bell used a caution flag to challenge Mitchell. He looked high for two laps before driving underneath Mitchell to lead lap 14.

Bell drove on to his third win of the 2023 season followed by Mitchell in second place. Greg Dennett of Livermore finished third with Moorpark’s Todd Hawse and DeMartini rounding out the top-five.

Up next for Western Midget Racing is the $1,000 to win Wagsdash Tribute to Ms. Wags on June 17th at Ventura Raceway.

RESULTS: Petaluma Speedway June 10, 2023

HEAT 1 (8 LAPS): 19-Adrianni DeMartini.; HEAT 2 (8 LAPS): 09-Bryant Bell

FEATURE (20 LAPS): 1. 09-Bryant Bell, 2. 96x-Logan Mitchell, 3. 7-Greg Dennett, 4. 31-Todd Hawse, 5. 19-Adrianna DeMartini, 6. 11-Nate Wait, 7. 4-Rick Faeth, 8. 66-Dartin Horton, 9. 68-Gene Sigal, 10. 3-Sparky Howard, 11. 10-Anthony Bruno, 12. 20-Kyle Hawse

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway – Winner: Dustin Cormany

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway – Winner: Drake Edwards

3.31 Ocean Speedway - RAIN

4.1 Antioch Speedway - RAIN

4.29 Ventura Raceway – Winner: Bryant Bell

5.12 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

5.13 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.9 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

6.10 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash*

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic*

7.28 Ocean Speedway

7.29 Antioch Speedway

8.11 Ocean Speedway

8.12 Marysville Raceway

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway

