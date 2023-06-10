Bower Extends Career-Best Mark With 11th Ocean Win on Friday Night

2022 Western Midget Racing champion Blake Bower of Brentwood continued to extend his records in the series, scoring his eleventh Ocean Speedway WMR win in Friday night’s 20-lap feature.

Nick Foster, Jr. of San Jose returned to WMR and won the opening heat race in the former Tyler Slay No. 6s. Lucas Johnson of Antioch piloted the No. 11 Triple-X chassis to an impressive heat race win in his series debut. Incoming points leader Bryant Bell of Oakley flipped wildly in turn three in the second heat race to end his night early.

Greg Dennett of Livermore and Lodi’s Nate “Gator” Wait shared the front row for the 20-lap feature. Wait was unable to answer the call, allowing Bower to start on the outside front row.

Dennett led the opening lap from the pole before Bower took control on lap two. A pair of impressive debuts hit a snag, when teenagers Johnson and 15-year-old Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood collided for a spin in turn four. Both were able to resume.

Santa Cruz’s Logan Mitchell steadily advanced through the field in the No. 96x, grabbing third from Foster on lap six before passing Dennett for second on lap 11.

Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse fended off numerous challengers for the fifth position throughout the rae in the No. 20 Sunland Wood Products entry.

Bower topped Mitchell, Dennett, Foster, and Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse at the checkered flag.

Western Midget Racing continues its second NorCal doubleheader of 2023 at Petaluma Speedway on June 10. For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

RESULTS: Ocean Speedway June 9, 2023

HEAT 1 (8 LAPS): 6s-Nick Foster, Jr.; HEAT 2 (8 LAPS): 11-Lucas Johnson

FEATURE (20 LAPS): 1. 9-Blake Bower[3]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[4]; 3. 7-Greg Dennett[1]; 4. 6-Nick Foster Jr[6]; 5. 20-Kyle Hawse[10]; 6. 10-Anthony Bruno[7]; 7. 31-Todd Hawse[9]; 8. 11-Lucas Johnson[5]; 9. 19-Adrianna DeMartini[8]; 10. 66-Darin Horton[11]; 11. 68-Gene Sigal[13]; 12. (DNS) 09-Bryant Bell; 13. (DNS) 35W-Nate Wait

Ocean Speedway PR