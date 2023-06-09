Jean-Philippe Bergeron aims for a Top 5 finish at Autodrome Chaudière this weekend

The third round of the Nascar Pinty’s series takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée-Jonction, and twenty-one drivers have confirmed their attendance. Jean-Philippe Bergeron, in his # 1 Mustang prepared by Jacombs Racing, will surely be one of the drivers to watch during this 300-lap event. Two weeks ago, he had the opportunity to test his car on the quarter-mile oval, one of the shortest tracks visited by the series. “It’s a challenging track. The laps go by fast and you can quickly lose a lap on such a small track. I’ll have to manage my car’s, the brakes and pay particular attention to my choice of racing line to take care of the mechanics,” says the driver who knows the track well, having driven there often in Late Model in the past. Jean-Philippe’s team, supervised by crew chief Ron Easton, worked hard to find the right adjustments for the Mustang. “The tests were conclusive. I’m aiming for nothing less than a top-5 finish this weekend, and even a podium,” he adds.

After two races, Bergeron is currently seventh in the drivers’ championship. This season, he’s aiming for consistency and maximum points at every race, in order to close in on the championship lead. Last year, he finished second in the rookie championship and 10th overall.

It promises to be a tough race, with stiff competition between the drivers. Bergeron will be up against the best drivers in the series, including defending champion Marc-Antoine Camirand and Treyten Lapcevich, who has dominated his opponents since the start of the season.

The race takes place on Saturday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be broadcast live on the TSN plus app in Canada and on FloRacing in the United States.

JP Bergeron PR