America’s Most Successful Sports Car Team Set To Stream an Alternative Broadcast of the 24 Hours of LeMans

Pratt Miller Motorsports proudly announces its plans to stream a captivating and enlightening alternative broadcast alongside the highly anticipated 100th running of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This unique initiative aims to offer viewers an unparalleled experience with engaging and informative commentary centered around the iconic Corvette Racing team. In addition to real-time coverage, the stream will provide in-depth insights and analysis, leveraging data directly sourced from the team's timing stand in France.

Distinguished guests who have made a significant impact on the Corvette Racing team during its illustrious 25-year history, as well as individuals calling in live from Circuit de la Sarthe, will also be featured during the broadcast.

The streaming duration will mirror the exact timing of the race, ensuring an immersive experience for the audience. The alternative broadcast will be available on Pratt Miller Motorsports' social media platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.