HGV partners with FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX to offer fans unparalleled views of the action

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces it will host a premier on-track hospitality suite for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. As an official event partner, HGV will offer an exclusive opportunity for fans to take in the spectacle of 20 cars roaring around the iconic sights of Las Vegas at over 210 mph from a luxurious setting.
The HGV Hospitality Suite will provide an up close and personal view of one of the fastest races in the world, which will take place Nov. 16-18. With a front-row seat to the 3.8-mile track, accompanied by a world-class food and drink selection, the suite will be located in front of Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations. The 52-story resort, known for its signature mirrored façade, has sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip that will be used for the 1.2-mile main straight, as well as a tight chicane.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of this exhilarating experience in Las Vegas,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “Partnering with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX for this high-energy international sporting event is the perfect way to expand our collection of sought-after travel experiences. We can’t wait for members, sponsors and guests to join us for an unforgettable weekend of immersive action on and off the track.”
HGV is known for its unparalleled experiential travel offerings through its HGV Ultimate Access program, which offers members exclusive access to once-in-a-lifetime concerts, celebrity meet-and-greets and more.
“Hilton Grand Vacations has established a stellar reputation for producing memorable travel experiences and we know they have the expertise to provide fans an unforgettable way to enjoy the inaugural race in Las Vegas,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “The elevated guest experience at the HGV Hospitality Suite paired with exceptional views of on-track action will make for an only-in-Vegas spectacle.”
Tickets for the HGV Hospitality Suite will be available to purchase on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT on www.f1lasvegasgp.com/hospitality/hilton-grand-vacations. HGV offers nightly stays at a variety of its Las Vegas resorts during race week. For more information, visit: www.hilton.com.
As the pinnacle of global motorsport, F1® is where the best drivers in the world have proven themselves in the most technologically advanced cars since the World Championship was established in 1950. In 2023, F1 will race on 23 circuits in 20 counties across five continents.
