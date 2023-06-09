Keegan Kincaid Returns to Championship Off-Road Action in Antigo

Professional off-road champion Keegan Kincaid is fired up to return to action in Championship Off-Road’s Pro 2 class for the 2023 season. The driver of the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel truck will look to add another championship trophy to his resume starting with this weekend’s visit to Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway, where Rounds 1 and 2 of the new campaign will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Kincaid’s 2023 season ended with an uncharacteristic seventh place finish in the hotly contested Pro 2 standings. However, his results began to pick up in the late stages of the season, with strong runs at both Bark River and Crandon late in the campaign, and it’s from there that he’ll look to pick up his momentum with an all-new truck and a fresh opportunity to come out on top in Antigo. While this year’s track layout has seen some changes, it was in Antigo that the Wisconsin native kicked off his title-winning 2021 campaign so strongly, sweeping the weekend as professional short course racing returned to the town for the first time in decades.