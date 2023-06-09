IMSA Teammates Keating, Chatin Command Two Le Mans Pole Positions

Le Mans Hyperpole Qualifying Results LE MANS, France – It was a fine day in France for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports team. Teammates Ben Keating and Paul-Loup Chatin each won class pole positions for the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Keating, the 2021 IMSA Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) series and Michelin Endurance Cup champion with 19 career IMSA top-series wins, earned the GTE AM pole position in the No. 33 Corvette Racing C8.R during the Le Mans’ Hyperpole qualifying session at the famed Circuit de la Sarthe on Thursday evening. The 51-year-old Texan, in his first season with the Corvette Racing program in the FIA World Endurance Championship, set the early pace in the 30-minute session with a lap of 3 minutes, 53.0 seconds. After a red-flag stoppage, Keating went out again with fresh Michelin tires and clinched the class pole at 3:52.376 – with a whopping margin of more than 1.5 seconds over the competition. "The sun had gone down and the tires really came into the window,” Keating said. “The air was a little cooler and we were at bare minimum of fuel, so I got one out-lap and then one flyer. I got the peak of the tire, the peak of low fuel, the peak of the temperature, and I put a lap together. “It was pretty magical, especially considering how close we were to not even making qualifying yesterday (following a crash in practice). The team did an amazing job to get the car out where Nicky (Catsburg) could do what we needed to get us into Hyperpole, so I'm incredibly excited and happy for the entire team. This is the best way I can think of to go into the race!"