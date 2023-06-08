First Event on Quebec Soil for Thomas Nepveu!

This Saturday marks NASCAR Pinty’s first even on Quebec soil this season. It will also be Thomas Nepveu's first time racing in Quebec in several years.

The young driver from Oka will be behind the wheel of the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car for the Bud Light 300, a 300-lap event at Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée-Jonction. It's a homecoming affair for Nepveu, who hasn't raced in Quebec since his karting days.

The Autodrome Chaudière, known for its trademark lime green walls, is the steepest track in Quebec, with a 7 degree variation between the bottom and top of the track, for a total incline of 18 degrees.

The 1/4-mile oval track located in the heart of the Beauce region is the cradle of Quebec stock car racing. Several renowned drivers have driven on its asphalt, including Raphaël Lessard and Alex Labbé.

Thomas is well prepared coming into this event and very determined, having completed his very first NASCAR Pinty's test there last fall. "I can't wait to get back on track at Vallée-Jonction, and to go racing in Quebec again," said Thomas. "We managed to qualify well in the first race of the season at Sunset Speedway, and I hope to be able to do so again on Saturday night."

He went on to say that "racing at Autodrome Chaudière is an honour, especially given the history that permeates this track. The ownership group has done a lot of great things to help young people move up the motorsport ladder, and they have enabled drivers to compete in many different stock car classes."

Saturday's practice session starts at 11:20am, followed by individual qualifying at 4:00pm. Afterwards, the autograph session will take place in the grandstands at 4:30pm. The green flag for the Bud Light 300 will be waved at 5:30pm. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

