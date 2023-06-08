NASCAR and Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR) Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

NASCAR and Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR), a leading technology and consulting services firm within sports and entertainment, today announced the renewal and extension of their groundbreaking partnership. The multi-year commitment highlights the impact of the organizations’ work together the past two years and reaffirms their continued focus on revolutionizing the racing industry through data-driven strategies and cutting-edge fan technology to create unforgettable experiences for fans across the world.

"NASCAR is fiercely committed to evolving the fan experience through deeper data insights and we have loved partnering with them since 2021 on this journey to transform their consumer data capabilities,” said Jessica Gelman, KAGR CEO. “We look forward to the continued collaboration, from enhancing personalized experiences and expanding NASCAR’s first-party database to driving data application across the NASCAR ecosystem and setting the foundation for sustainable growth well into the future.”

As part of the extended partnership, KAGR will consult with NASCAR through a comprehensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process to identify a best-in-class ticketing sales and fulfillment engine. This initiative will enhance the ticketing platform and contribute to a more streamlined and enjoyable experience for fans attending NASCAR events.

"We are delighted to renew our partnership with Kraft Analytics Group," said Tim Clark, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. "As the gold standard in the industry, KAGR’s expertise in consumer data and strategic consulting has driven significant growth and innovation within our organization already, and we’re excited about what we can continue to build together in this space.”

Since 2021, KAGR has worked closely with NASCAR leadership, including Clark and Vice President of Data Strategy Kari Gritton, to define the necessary resources and organizational structure to centralize data competencies and foster analytical rigor throughout all aspects of the business following NASCAR’s merger with International Speedway Corporation.

“NASCAR is in a unique position as a league-level sanctioning body that also owns and operates multiple tracks,” said Gritton. “It’s critical we take advantage of that opportunity through data analytics and advanced technologies to gain deeper understanding of our fans’ mindsets and behaviors. KAGR is a tremendous resource in helping us unlock that full potential and, together, we hope to harness the power of data to redefine the very essence of sports in the digital age.”

KAGR will continue to provide strategic consulting services to NASCAR's consumer data team, supporting the expansion of its capabilities and reach through increased investments in data and technology. KAGR will empower NASCAR to grow its first-party database, enabling the organization to gain deeper insights into its fan base and identify opportunities to better serve them. These services will encompass refining and enhancing critical processes related to data acquisition, customer segmentation, and personalized lifecycle engagement across various channels such as marketing, content, and in-venue experiences.

KAGR has also collaborated with NASCAR to analyze historical fan demand and attendance trends on a market-by-market basis, resulting in the development of a comprehensive long-term ticket pricing strategy for each race. This strategy, combined with tailored "tools-to-sell" recommendations, has been instrumental in stimulating event demand.

Going forward, KAGR will extend its ticket pricing analysis to encompass a broader market analysis, utilizing consumer insights and analysis to help inform NASCAR’s long-term schedule evolution.

