Ryan Philpott Returns to Sonoma Raceway With Pentair for Arca West

Ryan Philpott makes his second start of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West season on Friday evening at Sonoma Raceway, driving the No. 52 Toyota for sponsors Pentair, Mattos Equipment, and NorCal Pool Service. The Livermore, Calif. driver marks Sonoma as his home track in the ARCA Series and will be making his sixth appearance in the Wine Country in Friday’s General Tire 200.

The race serves as the undercard for the NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series activities at the 1.990-mile road course that winds through the hills near Sonoma.

Philpott, the 2007 Altamont Raceway Park NASCAR Late Model champion, is a veteran of 38 West Series starts including full-time campaigns in 2011 and 2012. He aims to improve upon a best Sonoma finish of ninth in 2021.

Both Philpott and his crew members have deep roots in the pool industry, which has blossomed into a relationship with Pentair - a worldwide leader in pool supplies.

Pentair offers a wide range of water solutions such as pool and spa solutions, water quality equipment, and industrial applications. They are one of the top pool equipment providers in the world. It was founded in 1966 in St. Paul, Minnesota before growing to be a worldwide leader in its field.

Pentair has experienced a growing presence in Northern California racing, partnering with the INEX Legends Tour Series and with championship contending driver Brendan Ruzbarsky. Ruzbarsky is a second-generation competitor, with his father Rick competing in the West Series himself.

Philpott’s team has been busy doing a motor swap after losing an engine following Portland last Friday, with Brendan Ruzbarsky jumping in with them to make the repairs.

Like the Pentair-sponsored race at All American Speedway in Roseville in May, Friday's action will be streamed live on FloRacing. Practice hits the track at 11:00 a.m. followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 12:10 p.m. The General Tire 200 goes green at 3:30 p.m. Pacific.

Delayed coverage will also be available on CNBC on June 18 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

Ryan Philpott PR