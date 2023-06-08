Race of Champions Super Stock Series Carrying On Through the 10th Anniversary of the “Big 10” Super Stocks This Friday Night

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will join the Race of Champions Modified Series this Friday night. It is a date of great significance for Super Stock competitors throughout the region as the Race of Champions Super Stock Series, carrying on the legacy of the Big 10 Super Stock program will be celebrating it’s 10th Anniversary.

Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., started the Series based on his desire to keep the division alive 10-years ago and the Series will once again be celebrated this Friday at the 68th Annual Spencer Speedway opening event with $1,000-to-win 25-lap event.

“We were able to start something that has grown and been carried on,” stated Joe Mancuso, who will be in competition this Friday at Spencer Speedway. “It was a dream to start the Series so we could keep our style of racing going in the region and then we were able to partner with the Race of Champions and let them guide it forward so I could focus on racing, which is what I truly enjoy. The Series has presented incredible competition and we are looking forward to another great year.”

The Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Modified Series along with the wild action of the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series will also join Friday night’s racing card at Spencer.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck .

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale next Tuesday, May 31. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets on the Ticket Hoss App and pit passes available on the PitPay App.

The gates for the 68th Annual season opener will swing open for fans at 5:00pm with qualifying at 7:15pm.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, June 9, 2022

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $17. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: 68th Annual Season Opener; Race of Champions Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

