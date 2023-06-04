Barrett-Jackson to Rev Up Las Vegas With No Reserve Auction of High-Performance Collectible Vehicles, Including 986HP Ferrari SF90 Hybrid Supercar

Barrett-Jackson , The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will rev up Las Vegas with an impressive selection of late-model performance vehicles that will cross the block during the Las Vegas Auction, June 22-24. Boasting groundbreaking hybrid performance, a 986-horsepower 2021 Ferrari SF90 ( Lot #741 ) selling with No Reserve represents Ferrari’s leap into the future of electrified automotive performance.

“We’re heading into Las Vegas with several desirable and collectible high-performance vehicles,” said Craig Jackson , chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “You don’t have to be a gearhead to appreciate the design and performance that automakers poured into their halo vehicles, like the Ford GT, Ferrari SF90 and Aston-Martin DBS Superlegerra. These vehicles both turn heads on the street and offer an exceptional ownership experience. Each will be sold with No Reserve, giving our Las Vegas Auction bidders the chance to own the ultimate high-performance collectible vehicles.”

The hybrid supercar 2021 Ferrari SF90 (Lot #741) blends a twin-turbocharged V8 with three electric motors to deliver a jaw-dropping 986 horsepower. The most powerful production Ferrari yet, it is capable of zero to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. Loaded with options and carbon fiber, it is a masterpiece of design and engineering. The interior features a driver-centric layout that combines luxury and cutting-edge technology with premium materials, an advanced infotainment system and configurable digital instrument cluster. This SF90 embodies Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of performance and has only 577 actual miles.

Featuring the coveted Lightweight Package, a 2019 Ford GT ( Lot #749 ) on the docket is finished in Liquid Gray paint with protection film, ceramic coating and windshield protection film. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine capable of producing 647 horsepower. The Lightweight Package reduces total weight by approximately 40 pounds and features exposed carbon-fiber stripes and wheels, as well as a titanium exhaust system. The Alcantara suede interior features carbon-fiber seats, and exposed carbon fiber on the door sills, dashboard, center console and seat backs. This one-owner Ford GT comes with the original Window Sticker, factory books, shipping documents, build photos, promotional materials, battery tender, and indoor and outdoor car covers .

“These supercars crossing our block in Las Vegas will be among the most anticipated vehicles on the docket,” said Steve Davis , president of Barrett-Jackson. “The electricity in the arena for these elite cars will be incredible when they roll up on our block as bidders compete for a chance to take one home. I encourage everyone to join us in Las Vegas and experience the excitement in the air during the auction of these highly coveted automobiles.”

Powered by a twin-turbocharged V12, the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera (preview) is backed by a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. The exterior features a splitter, carbon-fiber diffuser and smoked rear lamps. The interior includes a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with window grid diversity antenna, heated and ventilated front seats, carbon-fiber trim and 360-degree parking cameras. The one-owner Aston Martin has less than 7,500 miles and was kept in a climate-controlled garage.

