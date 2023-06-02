“Every Lap Counts Apparel” Available Now on Myracepass and the Return of the “New Era” Roc Baseball Cap

Race of Champions management is proud to introduce a new line of apparel designed by ZAS Designs of Elma, N.Y. The “Every Lap Counts” line of shirts and hoodies was inspired by the great music tradition of a “concert”-type shirt that features the names of each stop the Series makes during the 2023 season.

The design is something fresh and is available on the Race of Champions website by “Visiting” the Store. (www.myracepass.com/series/ 1810/store).

Race of Champions apparel, including the “Every Lap Counts” shirts and hoodies, along with the popular Race of Champions New Era logo baseball caps, will be available at Spencer Speedway and also available online soon.

For more information visit: www.rocmodifiedseries. com

ROC Mods PR