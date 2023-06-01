Eddie Tafoya Jr. Racing at the Sprint Car Capital of the World This Friday and Saturday

After making his debut and qualifying for both main events at the Eldora Speedway on May 5th and 6th, Eddie Tafoya Jr. will make his first appearance at another one of America’s most iconic dirt tracks, Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway, this Friday, and Saturday in the Avanti Windows Corn Belt Clash. It will be the Chino Hills, California driver’s seventh and eighth starts in the USAC National Sprint Car Series in 2023.

Tafoya’s performances in the two nights in Ohio at Eldora saw him make the main the hard way both times. After failing to transfer out of his heats, he had to run and transfer out of the B main to earn his tickets into the A main. He fought hard and did just that on the track that was totally new to him. Once there, he finished 19th on Friday and 20th on Saturday. Being that he was a newcomer, there were 34 other cars there each night and Eldora can be very intimidating, his performances raised a lot of eyebrows.

In taking on the famous Knoxville Raceway for the first time, Tafoya will be making his initial appearance on another high-speed track that is steeped in sprint car racing traditions. The big half-mile annually hosts the biggest sprint car race in the world, the annual Knoxville Nationals every August. In addition, the racetrack grounds are also home to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. The track’s grandstands can accommodate 20,300 fans plus another 3,000 in the infield and suites.

Coming into this week’s races, Tafoya has qualified for four main events in the six USAC National appearances he has made in 2023. His best finish was 13th at Volusia Speedway Park in February. The only two mains he did not make came the first night at Volusia on February 13th when a fuel feed problem plagued his effort. The other miss came at Bubba Raceway Park when he placed eighth in the B main.

Despite only contesting six of the series 11 completed races this year, Tafoya is 25th in the national standings. He is only 30 points out of 20th and could have been in the top 20 if four of the races he had on his schedule were not canceled due to rain. Rain also intervened in two of the USAC/CRA races he planned on competing in this year. All told he has been in two USAC/CRA races this season placing eighth and ninth at Perris Auto Speedway. His only other race of 2023 came at Missouri’s I70 Motorsports Park when he placed seventh on April 29th.

The Knoxville Raceway is located at 624 N. Lincoln Avenue in Knoxville, Iowa. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with hot laps starting at 6:45 each night. Friday’s 25-lap main will pay $6,000.00 to win and Saturday’s 30-lapper will pay $7,000.00 to the victor. The track website is https://www.knoxvilleraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (641) 842-5431.

For fans who cannot make it to Iowa, each night will be streamed live via pay-per-view on Flo Racing. For all of the details on how you can watch, please use the following link. https://www.floracing.com/

Up next on Tafoya’s schedule after Knoxville is July’s Indiana Sprint Week. He may add some more shows to fill the time in between with races on the West Coast od in the Midwest.

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is always exploring corporate partnership opportunities. If you or your company would like to be a partner with the hard-working sprint car squad, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya’s great-looking shirts and hoodies are available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Tafoya has a great YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for supporting its racing program.

Eddie Tafoya PR