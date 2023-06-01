Rolex Celebrates 100 Years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

|
After a relentless, twice-around-the-clock journey, the centenary champions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will have earned their place in motor sport history. Honouring this remarkable achievement, the winning drivers are to receive a specially engraved Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, in the year that marks the 60th anniversary of this exceptional chronograph. As the winning team steps onto the podium, they will also be presented with the centenary trophy depicting a ribbon weaving towards the finish line at Circuit de la Sarthe, created for this landmark event. Kristensen adds:
“This beautiful trophy symbolizes unity and going into infinity, which sums up this mythical race. Being awarded a Rolex Daytona will be an even more incredible moment this year; it will forever tell the story of this unforgettable race and seeing the unique engraving on the watch will give it extra meaning. To triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the ultimate and the whole world will be watching next week.”