Rolex Celebrates 100 Years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Since its first running in 1923, driver and machine have navigated some of the most demanding conditions around the 13.626 kilometre track. From dusk until dawn, epic contests have been staged and legends created. Nine-time winner and Rolex Testimonee Tom Kristensen is the most decorated driver in the history of the race and takes on the role of ambassador for the centenary edition. He says:

“For me, this year is all about the 24 Hours of Le Mans; there is so much anticipation as we build to this momentous event. Being the official ambassador is a big responsibility and an honour. I’m proud to celebrate the legacy of the 24 Hours of Le Mans over the past 100 years and to reflect on the many evolutions and revolutions, while looking forward to next week’s race. For a racing driver, Rolex and Le Mans are the perfect match. Both have an extraordinary heritage, built and forged over a century.”