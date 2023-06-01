Chevrolet Indycar at Detroit: Team Chevy Race Advance

Returning to the streets of Detroit for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear, the NTT INDYCAR Series heads to the Bowtie brand’s backyard at the original home of open wheel racing in the Motor City. It is the first time in over 30 years Indy cars will race around downtown Detroit.

With the series competing on famed-Belle Isle from 1992 to 2022, the Team Chevy drivers and teams have their eyes set on capturing Chevrolet their potential ninth win since 2012 in Detroit in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

"Coming off an exciting Indianapolis 500 win by Team Chevy, Josef Newgarden, and our engineers, our Chevrolet-powered teams are prepped and ready for our hometown race on the Streets of Detroit,” said General Motors IndyCar Program Manager Rob Buckner. “I am so happy and proud of our staff at GM Motorsports and our partners at Ilmor Engineering for their efforts and results in the year’s biggest event.

“Moving from the familiar Belle Isle to the unknowns of the Streets of Detroit presents a new and different challenge,” continued Buckner. “With our history of success on other street courses, we feel as prepared as possible for the race. The split pit lane will add a new twist to the event and excitement for the fans. It will be an all-new event, and our Chevrolet teams and drivers are ready to bring home another win for the hometown fans.”

After racing to his first Indianapolis 500 victory, as well as capturing Team Chevy’s 12th in history, Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, said of this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix, “I think the event is going to be A+. I can't deny I loved Belle Isle, but I really think from an event standpoint it's going to be a home run. If you're there for the fans, the engagement, the community, what they're doing is going to be amazing,” exclaimed Newgarden. “It's really going to be amazing. [The track is] short. It's technical because it's mostly tight corners. It seems like Nashville, if anything, but it's also different than Nashville. They're not totally similar, but if there's any track that it's most close to, it'll be that.”

The 1.7-mile, nine-turn street circuit will race counterclockwise along Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street, and Rivard, with 100 laps, or 170 miles, determining the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix victor. Adding a new twist to the event is a split pit road for drivers to navigate, adding excitement for race fans and Chevy-powered teams alike.

For fans attending the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in downtown Detroit, the Chevrolet Racing display, featuring 2023 models as well as t-shirt giveaways, will be open throughout the weekend starting Friday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The display will then be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and Sunday race day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear kicks off with Practice 1 Friday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ET, with Practice 2 starting Saturday at 9:05 a.m. ET. Qualifications and the Firestone Fast Six also take place Saturday, starting at 1:15 p.m. ET. A final warm-up will start race day Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. All practice and qualifying will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 160. The 100-lap, 107-mile race Sunday, June 4 will take the green flag at 3 p.m. ET live on NBC.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Chevrolet at Team Penske:

“I’m thrilled to be here. It’s always nice to get back racing right away. Indy is always a tough grind for everybody, so we’re dragging a little bit coming into this weekend. But I think once we get on track, we’ll all be excited to be racing again. A new track is always a great opportunity to learn something quicker than everyone else, and try and prove yourself for the inaugural event, and I think the team has done a tremendous job. Excited to represent all of our partners, which most of them have a strong connection to Detroit. Thankful for all the effort that has gone in to move this race downtown.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Chevrolet at Team Penske:

“I’m actually really, really excited. The track actually it’s very different than what we are used to. We’re going to be in a new spot, so it’s an opportunity to hit the ground running and be quicker than most. I’m excited. I think it’s going to be cool, and a new rejuvenated race for Detroit.”

Will Power, No. 12 Chevrolet at Team Penske:

“I’m really excited to get on track this weekend. It has a lot of bumps, a lot of off-camber corners, great long straight, and I think you can’t get too wide in the hairpins. You won’t know until you get out there, but I think it’s going to race really well. The pit lane is pretty cool. For all the people who are in the chalets above are going to enjoy if we have a full course yellow and pit under that caution. It’s going to be interesting out of pit lane when everyone gets off the button. I think it’s really cool we’re racing around the Renaissance Center. It’s Chevrolet’s backyard, and I think the guys have done a great job with the track – the grinding and resurfacing. Pretty special, and I hope we get a massive crowd with half the track being free. I’m looking forward to getting out there on Friday.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

"This is our first time going to downtown Detroit. It's a new track for all of us; everybody starts from zero. I've always enjoyed going to Detroit because I get to see a lot of the Latino community there. I'm certainly going to miss Belle Isle, but I'm sure the event this weekend will be awesome, so I'm looking forward to it. There are 11 races to go to chase this championship."

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”It's awesome to go to downtown Detroit. I've been looking forward to hitting the streets all year. I think it will be a bumpy and challenging track in pure Detroit fashion. It's also a new challenge as no one has raced here before, but that's exciting for us. We will try to roll out of the truck as good as we can."

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”I'm looking forward to getting right back on track in Detroit this weekend. I know the amount of effort from the series and promotor that has gone into making this race a reality, and I cannot wait to get started. It is a completely new track for all of us, so everyone will start with a blank slate. I know the team is hungry to continue the success from the month of May."

Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

"New circuits always make for interesting weekends. We’ve done as much homework as we can to roll out with good cars from the start here, but with the many unknowns, we’ll adapt to what we learn in practice and try to give Chevrolet a big win in their home race and keep building up points towards the championship."

Conor Daly, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

"Chevrolet has a lot of momentum going into Detroit. Team Chevy won the Indy 500, so everyone will be very excited to get to this new track. We will do our best to make the Chevy family proud, as well as BITNILE.COM!"

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“Detroit is going to be a lot of fun! I have driven it on the simulator and I cannot wait to get started there. A new track is always a great challenge! We had a great car at the Indy 500 and I am excited to turn right again."

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

"I've always enjoyed going to Detroit. It's where I started my IndyCar career (in 2018) and I've usually run pretty well there. I think I've grown a lot (as a driver) since then. Actually, I was going to have a top-10 in the first race but I got hit and put in the wall. And then the second race I crashed coming out of the pit but I still finished tenth."

Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

"I think since Detroit will be new for everyone it will level the playing field in a big way. While I was in INDY NXT, we went to a new track for everyone - Nashville - which will be like what we will experience in Detroit this week. At Nashville I was fast and picked up quickly, so I am confident we will do the same thing this weekend. I know Foyt has some great street cars and will work hard to achieve some great results."

Callum Ilott, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“Detroit is obviously a brand-new track, and I understand that it’s going to be a challenge as it’s quite tight. It will be new for everyone, which means that it will be a level playing field and we will try to maximize our chances from that. I’m looking forward to getting a first look at the track, where we can hopefully continue the momentum from last week’s INDY 500. The data from our previous street races at St. Pete and Long Beach could potentially be useful this weekend. However, everything will be unique so until we turn some laps, we won’t know.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“We are going to a new circuit for everyone, which is good for me since in my case, they are always new and this situation allows me to be less at a disadvantage. A difficult circuit is expected, but we have no information so far, so we will have to find out from Friday in the first practice. The objective will be to try to finish the race in the best possible place, as always, to continue learning within the category.”

CHEVROLET IN DETROIT:

Wins in Detroit (all on Belle Isle since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo injection era): 8

2014: Will Power (Race 1) and Helio Castroneves (Race 2)

2015: Sebastien Bourdais (Race 2)

2016: Sebastien Bourdais (Race 1) and Will Power (Race 2)

2019: Josef Newgarden (Race 1)

2021: Pato O’Ward (Race 2)

2022: Will Power

Pole Awards in Detroit (all on Belle Isle since 2012): 10

2012: Will Power

2014: Helio Castroneves

2015: Will Power (Race 1) and Juan Pablo Montoya (Race 2)

2016 Scott Dixon (Races 1 and 2)

2019: Josef Newgarden (Race 2)

2021: Pato O’Ward (Race 1) and Josef Newgarden (Race 2)

2022: Josef Newgarden

2023 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

188: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

109: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

121: Earned poles since 2012.

7: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

12: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

5: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2 liter twin-turbo direct injected era.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including the past 11 with Chevrolet power.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

44: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 68 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

