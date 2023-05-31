William Sawalich - No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview - Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

William Sawalich will make his first start at Portland International Raceway this weekend as the ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) takes to the track. Sawalich made his AMSW debut earlier this season at Phoenix Raceway where he earned the pole and led 94 laps. LAST TIME OUT: Sawalich claimed his second ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) victory of the year at Flat Rock Speedway on May 20. Sawalich qualified fourth for the race. The No. 18 ran in fourth while saving tires until Sawalich made the pass for the lead with 48 laps remaining in the race. Sawalich led the remainder of the race to capture the win.

Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 13 points in front of Luke Fenhaus. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2023 season.

RACE INFO: The AMSW Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST on Friday, June 2. The race will be broadcast live on FloRacing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “We’re coming off a good win so I’m excited to get back into the car. Portland starts a stretch of four weeks in a row that I’m in the car. I think it is key to get off to a good start this weekend so we can be consistent over the next few weeks. I’m excited to get to road course race in these cars, too. It will be a different challenge for me, but I know my No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear team and I are up for it.”

