NASCAR Diversity Internship Program Announces 2023 Class

NASCAR Diversity Internship Program Announces 2023 Class

NASCAR announced today its 22nd NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP) class welcoming undergraduate and graduate students to NASCAR. The class of 37 students completed orientation during the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend in Charlotte. Many in the group had the opportunity to experience their first NASCAR race, visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Hendrick Motorsports and the Motor Racing Network facilities.

The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program is a 10-week program that offers hands-on experience across various roles in the motorsports industry. NDIP provides practical, unique, hands-on experience in a variety of fields vital to the sport and business operations. Throughout the summer interns will receive mentorship, network with industry leaders and engage in a case study competition.

“This year we’re welcoming another exceptional class of college students eager to learn about our sport,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “As a graduate of NDIP,

I know firsthand how crucial it is for students to have exposure to professional sports opportunities. We’re excited to welcome this year’s class and look forward to seeing them grow this summer.”

The industry’s longest-running diversity initiative, NDIP has played an important role in NASCAR as the sport celebrates its 75th year. Launched in 2000, the highly competitive career development program has introduced over 500 college students to the NASCAR industry, and has grown to include several industry partners, providing a variety of career exposure opportunities. 2023 partners include Rev Racing, World Wide Express, 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sonoma Raceway, Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

NDIP is open to college students who are sophomores or above with a minimum 3.0 GPA representing the following races/ethnic minority classifications: Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Latino or Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.

The 2023 NASCAR Diversity Internship Class includes:

 

Intern

Department

School
     

Abhishek Cherukara

NASCAR Aerodynamics

Cranfield University
     

Alexandria Samuel

Sonoma Raceway

Columbia University
     

Angelina Davila

NASCAR Communications

DePaul University
     

Aniya Misher

Joe Gibbs Racing

North Carolina A&T State University
     

Ava Hartsell

Hendrick Motorsports

Virginia Tech
     

Brisia Briones

NASCAR Sourcing and Procurement

University of Houston
     

Chandler Love

NASCAR Human Resource

University of Miami
     

Daniel Zakhary

NASCAR Public & Govt. Affairs

University of Florida
     

Darren Henderson

NASCAR Multicultural & Youth Marketing 

Temple University
     

DeNashia Robinson

NASCAR Legal

Howard University School of Law
     

Didier Attipou

NASCAR Corporate Accounting

Morehouse College
     

D'Vante Siler

NASCAR Sales Academy

Fort Valley State University
     

Elijah Patterson

NASCAR Marketing Services

Johnson C. Smith University
     

Elizabeth Yaboni

NASCAR Social Responsibility

Columbia University
     

Ester Ferreira

NASCAR International

Nova Southeastern University
     

Gift Pendleton

Chicago Street Race

University of Central Florida
     

Haley King

Worldwide Express

Prairie View A&M University
     

India Martin

NASCAR Consumer Strategy

Oglethorpe University
     

Jayden Carrillo

NASCAR Brand Marketing

University of South Carolina
     

Juliana Ashrifeh 

NASCAR Social Media

Wayne State University
     

Juliet Campbell

NASCAR Productions

The Ohio State University
     

Lauren Allsbrook

23XI Racing

University of North Carolina at Charlotte
     

Lauryn Carlton

NASCAR Partnership Marketing

Elon University
     

Leticia De Freitas

Rev Racing

Savannah College of Art & Design
     

Maya Ellison

Motor Racing Network

Florida A&M University
     

Meg Cabras

NASCAR Licensing & Consumer

Florida State University Products
     

Miranda Romero

The NASCAR Foundation

New Mexico State University
     

Nicolas Caldwell

NASCAR National Sales

West Virginia University
     

Niraj Panthi

NASCAR Media and Event Technology

Wingate University
     

Oscar Casasola

NASCAR Gaming and Esports

University of Maryland
     

Phalgunmihir Eyunni

Hendrick Motorsports

Florida State University
     

Phillip Hall

NASCAR Weekly Racing Operations

St. John's University
     

Salaah Khan

NASCAR Sports Betting

The George Washington University
     

Sidney Brown

Team Penske

Bethune-Cookman University
     

Syeda Ghazal Qadri

NASCAR Research and Insights

Boston University
     

Tyra Blue

NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion

Briar Cliff University
     

Victor Jackson

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

Florida State College at Jacksonville 

 NASCAR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

