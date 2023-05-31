Entry Blank Released For ASA STARS National Tour at Milwaukee Mile

The official entry blank for the Father’s Day 100 Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza on Sunday, June 18 has been released by ASA STARS National Tour and ASA Midwest Tour officials.

The ASA STARS National Tour will be joined by the Midwest Truck Series, Mid-American Racing Series, Vores Compact Touring Series, and the Upper Midwest Vintage Series.

Saturday, June 17 will include inspection and practice for all divisions, plus Go Fas Pole Qualifying for the ASA STARS National Tour.

Sunday, June 18 will be highlighted by the Super Late Model, Father’s Day 100, which will be race five of the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour. A last chance qualifying race, if needed, will also be run on Sunday. Feature races for the Truck Series, Mid-Am Series, Vores and Vintage cars are also scheduled.

The Father’s Day 100 is a co-sanctioned event between the ASA STARS National Tour and the ASA Midwest Tour, marking the return of ASA to the Mile for the first time since August 2004.

Milwaukee Entry: https://slms.info/ 23MMef

Driver Profile Form: https://slms.info/23PRO

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the 10-race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, capturing his first-career Super Late Model race victory in the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway on May 25.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR