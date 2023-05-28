Bonanza Cabernet Joins Tony Kanaan for His Final Indianapolis 500

A longtime sponsor in motorsport, Caymus Vineyards and the Wagner family are excited to announce their partnership with 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner, Tony Kanaan, in the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The family’s Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon will be riding along with Kanaan as he takes to the starting grid for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Kanaan is universally adored by race fans and has been the recipient of a month-long celebration of his career as he possibly makes his final start in the iconic race. After posting a third-place finish a year ago, he will start ninth when he takes to the grid on Sunday.

“Tony has had an incredible career and we feel it is a good opportunity for us to celebrate his success as he pursues another Indianapolis 500 win,” said Karen Perry Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards. “His passion for auto racing, his family and the way he lives his life aligns well with our values at Caymus Vineyards. We will be following along and cheering for him.”

Kanaan, who has embraced Caymus over the years, is happy to have Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon on board for 500 miles at the famed Brickyard. Bonanza was introduced in recent years by Caymus owner and winemaker Chuck Wagner, who aimed to offer a wine that celebrates the great state of California and can be enjoyed as a simple pleasure of life.

“The Wagner family has been committed to excellence in winemaking for over 50 years, and I share their passion in what I do on the race track,” said Kanaan. “It means a lot that Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon is joining me as I try to capture my second Indianapolis 500 win on Sunday. I will be in Napa soon and I’m looking forward to making a visit to the winery and thanking them in person.”

On Sunday, Kanaan will start the Indianapolis 500 for the 22nd time in his legendary career. He is second among active drivers in most laps led with 352, and he has a chance to make history yet again in what is projected to be his final Indy 500. If Kanaan leads a lap on Sunday, he will become the first driver to lead laps in the Indianapolis 500 with six different teams.

The Wagner family – who founded Caymus Vineyards – is celebrating a decade of sponsorship in auto racing. In the NASCAR Cup Series, the vineyard is partnered with championship-winning team, Stewart-Haas Racing, and race-winning driver, Aric Almirola, and their 2023 motorsport celebration was kicked off with a partnership with Haas F1 driver, Pietro Fittipaldi, in the esteemed Rolex 24 at Daytona. Caymus Vineyards also sponsors Kanaan’s Arrow McLaren teammate, Felix Rosenqvist, in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The Wagners have a history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850’s. Through the years, they have embraced a hands-on work ethic and are constantly trying out new ideas in pursuit of making exceptional wines. Whether it’s venturing to different regions to find diverse sources of top-quality grapes or experimenting with new farming techniques, the result is a pairing of tradition with innovation, a respect for the old with the promise of the new.

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie, started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers who worked together for decades to create a signature style of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, the family’s two Cabernets – Caymus Napa Valley and Caymus Special Selection – are among the region's most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. For more information, please visit wagnerfamilyofwine.com.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ CaymusVineyards | www.facebook.com/tonykanaan

Twitter: @CaymusCab | @TonyKanaan

Instagram: @CaymusCab | @tkanaan

YouTube: www.youtube.com/ wagnerfamilyofwine /

PMI PR