Caymus Vineyards Extends Partnership With Indycar Driver Felix Rosenqvist

Celebrating their 10th year of involvement in motorsport, Caymus Vineyards has renewed their partnership with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Felix Rosenqvist, expanding their relationship to now include the entire 17 race season.

Caymus Vineyards made its foray into INDYCAR a year ago when it partnered with Rosenqvist for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. After the crafty veteran took them on a fast ride that nearly saw the iconic vineyard trade wine for the legendary bottle of milk in the winner’s circle, the pair continued to align for much of the season. The result was success on the track and elevated visibility and engagement among the motorsport fanbase.

The Wagner family – who founded Caymus Vineyards – is celebrating a decade of sponsorship in auto racing. In the NASCAR Cup Series, the vineyard is partnered with championship-winning team, Stewart-Haas Racing, and race-winning driver, Aric Almirola, and their 2023 motorsport celebration was kicked off with a partnership with Haas F1 driver, Pietro Fittipaldi, in the esteemed Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The partnership with Rosenqvist complements the portfolio of championship and iconic drivers with which Caymus Vineyards has partnered over the years. Fan engagement and enthusiasm for their iconic offerings have resulted in a successful partnership with the sport.

“We’ve enjoyed our relationship with Felix over the last year and it’s great to see race fans embrace our wines and celebrate our involvement in INDYCAR,” said Karen Perry, executive vice president of Caymus Vineyards. “Felix has been a terrific ambassador for Caymus Vineyards and we are excited to continue the partnership, as well as our engagement with the passionate INDYCAR fanbase.”

On Sunday, Rosenqvist will be making his fifth Indianapolis 500 start. When he takes to the starting grid, the Arrow McLaren driver will have clear vision, operating from the front row after qualifying third among the fastest field in Indianapolis 500 history. After an exciting fourth-place finish in 2022, Caymus Vineyards will again be along for the ride.

“I’m happy to extend the partnership with Caymus Vineyards for the 2023 INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Rosenqvist as he stood in the shadows of the famed Pagoda at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Caymus Cabernet has become iconic, so I’m honored to work with them and appreciate our relationship. I enjoy helping promote their elite wines in INDYCAR and beyond. I’ve always admired their passion for winemaking, which aligns with my commitment to excellence on the race track.”

The Wagners have a history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850’s. Through the years, they have embraced a hands-on work ethic and are constantly trying out new ideas in pursuit of making exceptional wines. Whether it’s venturing to different regions to find diverse sources of top-quality grapes or experimenting with new farming techniques, the result is a pairing of tradition with innovation, a respect for the old with the promise of the new.

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie, started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers who worked together for decades to create a signature style of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, the family’s two Cabernets – Caymus Napa Valley and Caymus Special Selection – are among the region's most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. For more information, please visit wagnerfamilyofwine.com.

