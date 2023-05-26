Turn 3 Motorsport Heads to Indianapolis Raceway Park for Oval Challenge

|
"We are going to give it our all for the last race in May,” said Lee. “The oval brings its own unique set of challenges, and the team and I have worked hard to prepare ourselves to give it a strong run. We’ve shown solid pace with some good results in the last two events, and I hope to have a great result in a race 15 minutes from where I live. Thanks to everyone at Turn 3 Motorsport for giving me a great opportunity to put the car up front, and thanks to the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, Browning Chapman Specialty Contractors, and Race for RP.”