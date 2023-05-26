Friday, May 26

Turn 3 Motorsport Heads to Indianapolis Raceway Park for Oval Challenge

Turn 3 Motorsport will take on the .686-mile oval of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park at Friday night’s traditional Carb Night Classic, an event which has long served as a predecessor to the world famous Indianapolis 500.
 
The USF Pro 2000 Championships Presented by Cooper Tires team has some notable achievements at the circuit; Turn 3 scored a podium finish with INDY NXT driver Josh Green at last year’s Cooper Tires Freedom 90, and USF2000 Champion and current USF Pro 2000 Championship driver Michael d’Orlando took the USF2000 pole and win at the event in both 2022 and 2021. With points being worth more this weekend, the hunger for top results is strong within the team.
#1 Michael d'Orlando // USF Pro 2000
USF Pro Championships / Priority Payments Systems / Focused Project Management / UFC Gym Mamaroneck / Rising Star Racing

“I’m really looking forward to going back to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the Freedom 90,” said d’Orlando. “I’ve always had success there winning the Freedom 75 in 2021 and 2022. With the testing we’ve done prior to the weekend, I’m confident that the Turn 3 Motorsport crew and I can perform and maximize our results. I can’t wait!”
#2 Jonathan Browne // USF Pro 2000
JB Racing / Motorsport Ireland / CRPS Awareness

“I’m excited to be back out racing this week,” said Browne. “Being the only oval on the calendar provides a different challenge to every other event, but it’s one that we are ready for. I’m looking forward to getting out there and seeing what we can do.”
#47 Jackson Lee // USF Pro 2000
IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center / Race for RP / Prime 47 / Browning Chapman

"We are going to give it our all for the last race in May,” said Lee. “The oval brings its own unique set of challenges, and the team and I have worked hard to prepare ourselves to give it a strong run. We’ve shown solid pace with some good results in the last two events, and I hope to have a great result in a race 15 minutes from where I live. Thanks to everyone at Turn 3 Motorsport for giving me a great opportunity to put the car up front, and thanks to the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, Browning Chapman Specialty Contractors, and Race for RP.”
The Cooper Tires Freedom 90 will take place on Friday night at 9:30pm ET with testing, practice, and qualifying sessions happening prior.
Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the free USF Pro Championships app or on www.usfpro2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
 

THURSDAY, MAY 25
12:00-12:45pm – USF Pro 2000 Test 1
3:00-3:45pm – USF Pro 2000 Test 2
5:30-6:00pm – USF Pro 2000 Qualifying

FRIDAY, MAY 26
4:50-5:05pm – USF Pro 2000 Practice
9:30-10:20pm – USF Pro 2000 Race (90 laps or 50 min)

All times Eastern Standard Time.
 
 
