New Adventure Awaits Michelin Pilot Challenge at Detroit

Chevrolet Sports Car Classic Entry List DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The “challenge” portion of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge name will certainly be accurate in the upcoming event as the series takes on a set of firsts at the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at the Detroit Street Circuit. Not only will it be the first time that the Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS) class races in Detroit, it will be the first for any IMSA-sanctioned series on the new downtown temporary street course surrounding the Renaissance Center. The series hasn’t raced on a street course since Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, in 2010. Needless to say, it will be a new adventure with no background data for the 22 cars entered to rely on heading into the June 2-3 weekend. As is the norm, the competition has been tight and unpredictable through the first three races of the GS schedule. By virtue of their May 13 win at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Kenny Murillo, Christian Szymczak and the No. 72 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4 have opened a 90-point lead in the class standings. Behind the Murillo leaders, though, is a cluster of nine teams, all within 100 points of each other. That makes it imperative for anyone with championship aspirations to bring their car home in one piece – no simple feat on the tight 1.7-mile, nine-turn circuit surrounded by concrete barriers. Drivers and teams will have but a pair of 60-minute practices to zero in on setups and attack styles before qualifying begins at 4:50 p.m. ET Friday, June 2. The 100-minute race streams live on Peacock with a start time of 4:10 p.m. Saturday, June 3.