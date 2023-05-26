Aerodynamic upgrades won't have a major difference for Mercedes in Monaco, says Fittipaldi

As Mercedes are bringing in upgrades for the Monaco GP, two-time F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi gave his take on what upgrades can help in Monaco.
Here's a summary of what he had to say:
- Aerodynamic upgrades won't have a major difference in Monaco
“Aerodynamic upgrades will help but less because of much lower speeds."
"In Imola, a small difference in downforce would make a major difference in the corners as there are a lot of fast corners.”
“Monaco, a good aerodynamic change always helps but not so critical as on a fast track.”
“Mechanical upgrades, for sure they will help in Monaco.”
- If Mercedes' new upgrade improves the turning on slow corners, it will show in Monaco
“But it will be interesting to see because Monaco is different from anything else. You need tremendous traction, a good front end, turning and supporting the weight of the car being transferred to the front of the car in a very aggressive way.”
“And the rotation has to be fast in these cars and they’re huge. They have such a long wheelbase now. This is why if Mercedes’ new upgrade improves the turning on slow corners, that’s going to show in Monaco.”
The quotes were obtained by MyBettingSites.co.uk and can be found here.