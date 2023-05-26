Drivers Take Pride in Repping IMSA at Le Mans

Ferrari won in GTE Am but it was the story of the blue ovals – Ford – beating Ferrari in GTE Pro that was a bigger GT headliner at that 2016 Le Mans race. As Joey Hand reflected seven years later, there was a mission to accomplish. Hand shared one of four Ford Chip Ganassi Racing entries – two from IMSA and two from the FIA World Endurance Championship – and there was one and only one clear objective: capture the win in a new Ford GT, 50 years after the famous Ford victory at Le Mans in 1966. The task was not lost on Hand, who shared the winning car with Dirk Mueller and Sebastien Bourdais. “One of the most memorable times for me in 2016 was before the race even started,” Hand said. “I was standing on the grid, which was on the front straight, with Edsel Ford. He was telling me how he hadn't been there in 50 years, since the 1966 win. I didn't know that! He was telling me how things looked so different; obviously the grandstands and way the track looked right there. “For me, it was a pretty cool moment there, walking around there. It felt more real and put more pressure on having him be there with me.” The moment of passing a Risi Competizione Ferrari – a regular IMSA rival – added to the importance of what played out during the race. “We were super quick, running second, but running down the Ferrari. Me and Dirk and Seabass had all put some good stints together, reeling them in,” Hand said. “When I was in the car, we caught them from 10-12 seconds back. I knew this could be the move, the last time we had to pass anyone for the lead. I set up for a clean pass to put as much distance as possible. “Looking back, that exact part of the race is played over and over in the Henry Ford Museum; you see the car there. It's another little tidbit of history from that race win. I was super proud to be part of it.” The Meaning of It All A man who so nearly won Le Mans in a Ferrari or a Ford but didn’t ultimately do so until last year in an Aston Martin is longtime Viper dealer Ben Keating. Cruel misfortune and a postrace disqualification erased a victory for the Bill Riley-led Ford GT privateer program in 2019, but in 2022 Keating finally got, and kept, his GTE Am class win. The man who’s raced five GTE brands and two Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) chassis in eight Le Mans starts seeks to defend that win with the aforementioned iconic Corvette Racing team. He’ll share the No. 33 Corvette C8.R at Le Mans with Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone. “I’ve often said that it’s really special to win a World Endurance Championship race as an American driver racing an American car, racing something I sell and racing for an American team,” said Keating, who already has two FIA WEC wins with his new team this year.