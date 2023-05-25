AM Racing | Christian Rose Charlotte Motor Speedway ARCA Preview

Welcome Aboard: AM Racing returned to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: For the first time during the 2023 ARCA Menards Series, Secure Testing Services (STS) will fly their colors as the primary partner on the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang for Friday night’s General Tire 150.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as a major associate marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in the fifth ARCA Menards Series race of the season.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

AM Minute: Last weekend was a busy weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returning to the historic North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, the Dirt Division was in action with driver Austin Wayne Self.

At North Wilkesboro, Josh Williams drove the No. 22 Katz Coffee Ford F-150 and qualified on speed before being collected in a late race skirmish.

Self, however, captured his third checkered flag of the season at Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C.

This weekend, in addition to the ARCA Menards Series, AM Racing will also compete in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race with Mason Maggio, Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Also Uniforms 300 with Brett Moffitt and a night of Modified Dirt action at East Lincoln Speedway in Denver, N.C. with Austin Wayne Self.

To The Point(s): Entering Charlotte, Rose sits seventh in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 28 markers in the arrears to championship leader Jesse Love with 16 races remaining.

Just six points separate Rose from fifth in the championship standings currently occupied by Andres Perez De Lara.

AM Racing stands a respectable ninth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

Show Your Support: AM Racing and Christian Rose are proud to announce that official team 2023 apparel is available by visiting Christian Rose’s website.

You can show your support for Christian Rose and the No. 32 AM Racing team by purchasing an official West Virginia Tourism tee-shirt, as well as a team cap representing West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services and Disability Opportunity Fund.

Big News Coming Soon: As the ARCA Menards Series sets to prepare for a busy summer schedule, AM Racing and driver Christian Rose will soon make an official major announcement regarding their 2023 Motorsports schedule.

AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce.

We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes.

At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call.

Starting at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Memorial Day weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons.

The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend.

Thanks For Your Support: With 20 percent of the season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1, Whitetail Smokeless and Warwood Tool.

Christian Rose ARCA Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will mark Rose’s second ARCA Menards Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Last May, Rose finished 16th after starting 17th but retired from the race after 66 laps with an engine failure.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In 12 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned two top-10 finishes (seventh at Kansas Speedway | October 2022, ninth at Kansas Speedway | May 2023), while also showcasing six top-20 finishes overall.

Kansas Speedway | Dawn 150 Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway, Rose and the AM Racing team embraced a solid race weekend.

After qualifying a career-best seventh on race day, Rose aboard his No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang hovered inside of the top-10 for most of the race, but a hiccup on pit road, the team fell one lap in the arrears.

Luckily, the team was able to get back on the lead lap and Rose was able to brilliantly drive his way back through the field and enter the top-10 by the checkered flag, collecting his second straight top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway with a ninth-place result.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).