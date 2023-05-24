Hendrick Motorsports Cup Teammates Elliott, Byron Join Tar Heel 250 Field at Hickory

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott and William Byron have entered the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway, scheduled for Thursday night, May 25. The Hendrick Motorsports teammates are scheduled to take part in their second-straight ASA STARS National Tour race, after finishing second and third at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Elliott owns one of the most decorated Super Late Model careers out of any driver to ever compete in the discipline. He’s a two-time Snowball Derby champion who has also collected victories in the Winchester 400 and the All American 400. He does have a win at Hickory, coming with the PASS South Super Late Model Series as a 13-year-old back in 2009.

He was recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers as part of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary celebration. He won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series title, with 18 career NASCAR Cup Series wins to his credit.

Meanwhile, Byron is the defending winner of the Slinger Nationals and has multiple wins at Hickory in both a Super Late Model and a Late Model Stock, one of those coming last year in the Easter Bunny 150. In fact, Byron’s first Super Late Model win came at Hickory in 2015 when he beat Elliott to win a CARS Tour SLM race.

The driver of the famed No.24 currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series points standings after his win at Darlington Raceway on May 14. His three wins so far in 2023 leads all drivers, and has already set a new career-high in victories.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, March 11. Bubba Pollard is the most recent winner with the series, besting a field of 52 drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

